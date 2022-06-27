Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Helen Woodward Center Therapeutic Riding Show

Kiersten rides Best Boy through the safari-themed course
1/29
Kiersten prepares to ride Best Boy through the safari-themed course
2/29
Nicholas shows his medal and ribbon after riding Desi through the safari-themed course
3/29
Kiersten rides Best Boy through the safari-themed course
4/29
Alex shows his medal and ribbon after riding Dante through the safari-themed course
5/29
Nicholas rides Princess through the safari-themed course
6/29
Nicholas rides Princess through the safari-themed course
7/29
Michael shares a big smile after riding Princess through the safari-themed course
8/29
Daisy rides Gordie through the safari-themed course
9/29
Ribbons for participants were provided by Evergate Stables
10/29
Lizzy Simas with Gloria
11/29
Michael shows his medal and ribbon after riding Princess through the safari-themed course
12/29
Alex shows his medal and ribbon after riding Dante through the safari-themed course
13/29
Nicholas rides Princess through the safari-themed course
14/29
Sarah rides Jack through the safari-themed course
15/29
Sarah rides Jack through the safari-themed course
16/29
Volunteers Linda Foster and Laurel Hanson with Jack
17/29
Volunteers Linda Foster and Laurel Hanson with Jack  (jon clark)
The Zhang family
18/29
The Zhang family  (jon clark)
Alex, Laurie, and Dave Nichols
19/29
Alex, Laurie, and Dave Nichols  (jon clark)
Sarah prepares to ride Jack through the safari-themed course
20/29
Sarah prepares to ride Jack through the safari-themed course  (jon clark)
Sponsors of the 2022 HWAC Horse Show for the theraputic riding program
21/29
Sponsors of the 2022 HWAC Horse Show for the theraputic riding program  (jon clark)
Daisy prepares to ride Gordie through the safari-themed course
22/29
Daisy prepares to ride Gordie through the safari-themed course  (jon clark)
Volunteers Linda Foster and Laurel Hanson with Jack
23/29
Volunteers Linda Foster and Laurel Hanson with Jack  (jon clark)
Ribbons and medals for participants were provided by Evergate Stables
24/29
Ribbons and medals for participants were provided by Evergate Stables  (jon clark)
Volunteer Michelle Cauble, and instructors Susan Quillman and Jessica Ingoglia with Princess
25/29
Volunteer Michelle Cauble, and instructors Susan Quillman and Jessica Ingoglia with Princess  (jon clark)
Laurie, Alex, and Dave Nichols
26/29
Laurie, Alex, and Dave Nichols  (jon clark)
Volunteers Cary Attl, Kelsey Nemechek, and Ashley Yee with Gordie
27/29
Volunteers Cary Attl, Kelsey Nemechek, and Ashley Yee with Gordie  (jon clark)
Volunteer Tracey McDermott, Dante, Donna DeGenaro & Mike Pinchak (former owners of Dante), Theraputic Riding program manager Courtney Mellor
28/29
Volunteer Tracey McDermott, Dante, Donna DeGenaro & Mike Pinchak (former owners of Dante), Theraputic Riding program manager Courtney Mellor  (jon clark)
Nicholas rides Desi
29/29
Nicholas rides Desi  (jon clark)
Helen Woodward Animal Center honored some very special students at its 2022 Therapeutic Riding Show, Safari Adventure, held June 25 in the Center’s Riding Arena. The event features performances of the students’ newly-developed equine skills, followed by a presentation of awards. This year’s show ribbons and trophies were provided by Evergate Stables.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Therapeutic Riding Program was established in 1983 and was developed to assist children and adults with a variety of special needs from cerebral palsy, to Down syndrome and autism, to stroke recovery and learning disabilities. Students ride specially-trained horses with certified instructors in weekly sessions to develop increased balance and muscle control, improve concentration and short-term memory, and enhance their confidence and self-esteem. Therapeutic riding can benefit individuals with a wide range of challenges, including cognitive, physical, emotional, or social. One of the most significant results of the program is the unmistakable joy received by its riders.

Photos by Jon Clark

