RSF Golf Club Summer Kick-Off Party

RSF Golf Club held its Summer Kick-Off Party, a fun-filled family event, on June 17 on the driving range. Photos by Jon Clark

Britt and Genevieve Nelson with Maureen, Rial, and Emerson Barnett (jon clark)

Maddie and Rachel Thompson, Marci Pruett, Aimee and Olson Bitterlin (jon clark)

Britt and Genevieve Nelson with Maureen, Rial, and Emerson Barnett (jon clark)

Maddie and Rachel Thompson, Marci Pruett, Aimee and Olson Bitterlin (jon clark)

2022 Family Summer Kickoff Party at the RSF Golf Club

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.