Curebound announces $3.2 million raised at Padres Pedal the Cause

Representatives of three of the beneficiary organizations (Dr. Ezra Cohen of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Dr. Reuben Shaw of the Salk Institute, and Dr. Ze'ev Ronai of Sanford Burnham Prebys) accept the big check from Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO). (Three other beneficiaries not shown.)
1/23
Representatives of three of the beneficiary organizations (Dr. Ezra Cohen of UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Dr. Reuben Shaw of the Salk Institute, and Dr. Ze’ev Ronai of Sanford Burnham Prebys) accept the big check from Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO). (Three other beneficiaries not shown.)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly, Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO)
2/23
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly, Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short, Megan Waddell
3/23
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short, Megan Waddell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520
4/23
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young, Ken Kawachi
5/23
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young, Ken Kawachi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Some of the delicious fare served…
6/23
Some of the delicious fare served…  (Vincent Andrunas)
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves, Brynn Jennings
7/23
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves, Brynn Jennings  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz, Kim Reed
8/23
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz, Kim Reed  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erika DiLeva, Christine Drummy, Kathy Thurman, Connor Gill
9/23
Erika DiLeva, Christine Drummy, Kathy Thurman, Connor Gill  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman, Nancy and Bill Hearne
10/23
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman, Nancy and Bill Hearne  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati, Aubrey Valencia
11/23
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati, Aubrey Valencia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch, Dr. Ze'ev Ronai
12/23
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch, Dr. Ze’ev Ronai  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna, Mark Steele
13/23
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna, Mark Steele  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy, Tonya Ohrel
14/23
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy, Tonya Ohrel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk, James Tucker
15/23
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk, James Tucker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby, Melissa Fitzgerald
16/23
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby, Melissa Fitzgerald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520
17/23
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520  (Vincent Andrunas)
Preparing to announce the amount raised
18/23
Preparing to announce the amount raised  (Vincent Andrunas)
Luca Repetti, Dominic and Amy Repetti, Angelina Repetti
19/23
Luca Repetti, Dominic and Amy Repetti, Angelina Repetti  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour, James Mandrola
20/23
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour, James Mandrola  (Vincent Andrunas)
Celebration guests applaud
21/23
Celebration guests applaud  (Vincent Andrunas)
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan, Isis Malagrino
22/23
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan, Isis Malagrino  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, Sally and Dr. John Hood
23/23
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, Sally and Dr. John Hood  (Vincent Andrunas)
Curebound, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, held a “World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16 at Farmer & The Seahorse in Torrey Pines.

The event was held to announce a record-breaking fundraising year for Padres Pedal the Cause. The signature event, held on April 9 at Petco Park, brought 2,200 participants together in the fight against cancer for one of Southern California’s largest stand-alone cancer fundraising events, and raised $3,209,520.

Operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, “Padres Pedal” has raised more than $18 million to date to fund 80 innovative research grants in all types of cancer.

All funds raised from Padres Pedal will go towards collaborative cancer research between six local institutions: UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research. For more information, visit www.curebound.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

