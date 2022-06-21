Curebound announces $3.2 million raised at Padres Pedal the Cause
Curebound, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, held a “World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16 at Farmer & The Seahorse in Torrey Pines.
The event was held to announce a record-breaking fundraising year for Padres Pedal the Cause. The signature event, held on April 9 at Petco Park, brought 2,200 participants together in the fight against cancer for one of Southern California’s largest stand-alone cancer fundraising events, and raised $3,209,520.
Operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, “Padres Pedal” has raised more than $18 million to date to fund 80 innovative research grants in all types of cancer.
All funds raised from Padres Pedal will go towards collaborative cancer research between six local institutions: UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research. For more information, visit www.curebound.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
