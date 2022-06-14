RSF Education Foundation holds Hot Bollywood Nights to honor Scholars’ Circle donors

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted Hot Bollywood Nights to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of June 4 at the home of Todd and Sara Bennett in Rancho Santa Fe. The night consisted of hors d’oeuvres by Chef Lee Damaso and cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company as well as music by Wayne Foster Entertainment and dancers from Bollywood Steps.

Flowers for the evening were donated by Community Partner Third Bloom. The event was generously underwritten by RSFEF Community Partners. Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 16 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all its Scholars’ Circle donors.

The Foundation also thanks Todd and Sara Bennett for offering their home and hospitality.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark