RSF Education Foundation holds Hot Bollywood Nights to honor Scholars’ Circle donors

Hannah Donovan, Donna Tripi, Anatam Kaur, Kate Butler, Edna Lash
Hannah Donovan, Donna Tripi, Anatam Kaur, Kate Butler, Edna Lash
Sarah Zenoff
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF)
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF)
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF)
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF)  (jon clark)
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF)
Hosts Sara and Todd Bennett (co-chair RSFEF) 
Casper and Hazel Bentinck
Casper and Hazel Bentinck
Eoin and Sally O'Toole
Eoin and Sally O'Toole
Ryan and Edna Lash
Ryan and Edna Lash
RSF School Board President Jee Manghani and Rocio Manghani
RSF School Board President Jee Manghani and Rocio Manghani
RSF School Board President Jee Manghani and Rocio Manghani
RSF School Board President Jee Manghani and Rocio Manghani  (jon clark)
Kamal Sahot, Anatam Kaur
Kamal Sahot, Anatam Kaur
John and Michelle Tree
John and Michelle Tree
Sarah Zenoff
Evangelia and James Nicholas
Evangelia and James Nicholas
Julie Markstein, Paige Pennock
Julie Markstein, Paige Pennock
Mike and Kristin Helms
Mike and Kristin Helms
Kristin and Tim Fairbanks
Kristin and Tim Fairbanks
Sarah Zenoff
Mike and Kristin Helms
Daria and Hafez Azadeh
Daria and Hafez Azadeh
Ori and Diane Solomon
Ori and Diane Solomon
Julie and Ken Buechler
Julie and Ken Buechler
Mike Papale
Mike Papale
RSF School Board President Jee Manghani and Rocio Manghani
Evangelia and James Nicholas
Lauren and Chris Hill, Mike Papale
Lauren and Chris Hill, Mike Papale
Tom Vieira and Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF)
Tom Vieira and Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF)
Kamal Sahot, Anatam Kaur
Chris and Kristi Blatt
Chris and Kristi Blatt
Brian Curry and Jess Swann
Brian Curry and Jess Swann
Julie and Ken Buechler
Kristin and Tim Fairbanks
Kristin and Tim Fairbanks  (jon clark)
Brian Curry and Jess Swann
Brian Curry and Jess Swann  (jon clark)
Julie Markstein, Paige Pennock
Julie Markstein, Paige Pennock
Adam and Karalee Eatros
Adam and Karalee Eatros
Mark Potter
Mark Potter
Krista and Greg Young
Krista and Greg Young
Adam and Karalee Eatros
Adam and Karalee Eatros  (jon clark)
John and Michelle Tree
John and Michelle Tree
Hannah Donovan, Donna Tripi, Anatam Kaur, Kate Butler, Edna Lash
Hannah Donovan, Donna Tripi, Anatam Kaur, Kate Butler, Edna Lash
Cheryl and Chris Salmen
Cheryl and Chris Salmen
Cheryl and Chris Salmen
Cheryl and Chris Salmen  (jon clark)
Daria and Hafez Azadeh
Daria and Hafez Azadeh
Ryan and Edna Lash
Ryan and Edna Lash
Tom Vieira and Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF)
Tom Vieira and Kate Butler (co-chair RSFEF)
The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation hosted Hot Bollywood Nights to recognize Scholars’ Circle donors the evening of June 4 at the home of Todd and Sara Bennett in Rancho Santa Fe. The night consisted of hors d’oeuvres by Chef Lee Damaso and cocktails by Snake Oil Cocktail Company as well as music by Wayne Foster Entertainment and dancers from Bollywood Steps.

Flowers for the evening were donated by Community Partner Third Bloom. The event was generously underwritten by RSFEF Community Partners. Scholars’ Circle families are philanthropic leaders and contribute more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. This year, 16 new Scholars’ Circle families made commitments to support the Foundation’s mission and the future of R. Roger Rowe students. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation extends sincere gratitude to all its Scholars’ Circle donors.

The Foundation also thanks Todd and Sara Bennett for offering their home and hospitality.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

