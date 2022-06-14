Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

R. Roger Rowe Class of 2022

Mac Timlake, Daniel Cunningham, Kevin Yu, Ewan Hope-Bell
1/52
Mac Timlake, Daniel Cunningham, Kevin Yu, Ewan Hope-Bell  (jon clark)
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
2/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
3/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
4/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates
5/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
6/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
7/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address
8/52
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates
9/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi honors retiring Special Education Instructional Aide Mary Liu
10/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi honors retiring Special Education Instructional Aide Mary Liu 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
11/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
RSF Board of Education Trustee Kali Kim speaks to the graduates on behalf of the school board
12/52
RSF Board of Education Trustee Kali Kim speaks to the graduates on behalf of the school board 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
13/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
RSF Board of Education Trustee Kali Kim speaks to the graduates on behalf of the school board
14/52
RSF Board of Education Trustee Kali Kim speaks to the graduates on behalf of the school board 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
15/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
16/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
17/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
18/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates
19/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
20/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
21/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
22/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
23/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
24/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
25/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School
26/52
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
27/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
28/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
29/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address
30/52
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address 
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School
31/52
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses students, parents, and teachers
32/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses students, parents, and teachers 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
33/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
34/52
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony 
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, students, and parents applaud the teachers
35/52
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, students, and parents applaud the teachers 
Declan Flanagan, Brody Leonard
36/52
Declan Flanagan, Brody Leonard  (jon clark)
Austin Hill, Jacob Cardenas, Xander Stankoski, Ethan Pratt
37/52
Austin Hill, Jacob Cardenas, Xander Stankoski, Ethan Pratt  (jon clark)
Chris Fleming, David Kim
38/52
Chris Fleming, David Kim  (jon clark)
Laird Walker, Mac Timlake, Judge Potter
39/52
Laird Walker, Mac Timlake, Judge Potter  (jon clark)
Johnny Lattuga, Grant Bravo
40/52
Johnny Lattuga, Grant Bravo  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022
41/52
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022  (jon clark)
Thomas Forsey, Nate Jochelson, Christopher Bendl, Aidan McCotter, Anthony Gomez
42/52
Thomas Forsey, Nate Jochelson, Christopher Bendl, Aidan McCotter, Anthony Gomez  (jon clark)
Eleni Wendt, Arabella Kim
43/52
Eleni Wendt, Arabella Kim  (jon clark)
Zoie Nguyen, Nicole Pataluch
44/52
Zoie Nguyen, Nicole Pataluch  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022
45/52
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022  (jon clark)
Ella Harkins, Britlyn Williams, Emerson Jones
46/52
Ella Harkins, Britlyn Williams, Emerson Jones  (jon clark)
Gavin Pennock, Jordan Wells
47/52
Gavin Pennock, Jordan Wells  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022
48/52
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022  (jon clark)
Ryland Haw, Nila Mehta
49/52
Ryland Haw, Nila Mehta  (jon clark)
Madeline Guillory, Nate Jochelson
50/52
Madeline Guillory, Nate Jochelson  (jon clark)
Ainsley Matthies, Chloe Kulik, Madison Rubio, Lizzie Wardrip, Camryn Cassell
51/52
Ainsley Matthies, Chloe Kulik, Madison Rubio, Lizzie Wardrip, Camryn Cassell  (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022
52/52
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022  (jon clark)
Share

R. Roger Rowe School 8th grade students, families and staff celebrated student achievements and special memories at a graduation ceremony held June 9 at the school.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement