R. Roger Rowe Class of 2022
Mac Timlake, Daniel Cunningham, Kevin Yu, Ewan Hope-Bell (jon clark)
Graduating 8th graders proceed to the ceremony
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses the graduates
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi honors retiring Special Education Instructional Aide Mary Liu
RSF Board of Education Trustee Kali Kim speaks to the graduates on behalf of the school board
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School
Student Council Co-President Trey Kotsay gives the graduation address
Student Council Co-President Kathryn Schneider reflects on her time at R. Roger Rowe School
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi addresses students, parents, and teachers
RSF School District Superintendent Donna Tripi, students, and parents applaud the teachers
Declan Flanagan, Brody Leonard (jon clark)
Austin Hill, Jacob Cardenas, Xander Stankoski, Ethan Pratt (jon clark)
Chris Fleming, David Kim (jon clark)
Laird Walker, Mac Timlake, Judge Potter (jon clark)
Johnny Lattuga, Grant Bravo (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022 (jon clark)
Thomas Forsey, Nate Jochelson, Christopher Bendl, Aidan McCotter, Anthony Gomez (jon clark)
Eleni Wendt, Arabella Kim (jon clark)
Zoie Nguyen, Nicole Pataluch (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022 (jon clark)
Ella Harkins, Britlyn Williams, Emerson Jones (jon clark)
Gavin Pennock, Jordan Wells (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022 (jon clark)
Ryland Haw, Nila Mehta (jon clark)
Madeline Guillory, Nate Jochelson (jon clark)
Ainsley Matthies, Chloe Kulik, Madison Rubio, Lizzie Wardrip, Camryn Cassell (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School eighth grade class 2022 (jon clark)
R. Roger Rowe School 8th grade students, families and staff celebrated student achievements and special memories at a graduation ceremony held June 9 at the school.
Photos by Jon Clark
