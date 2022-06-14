Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts Spring Fling gala, celebrates 50th anniversary
John and Kerry Payne visit with “Charlie Chaplain” and “Marilyn Monroe” (jon clark)
The Helen Woodward Animal Center Gala 2022
The Helen Woodward Animal Center Gala 2022
Peter Bidegain, Barb Mauri
Sheila and Brad Jacobs
The Helen Woodward Animal Center Gala 2022
Alicia and Scott Gilliam
Hellika Landsmann from Estonia is working with HWAC to support the needs of animals in Ukraine
Jessica Gercke (HWAC Public Relations Director) and Fernanda Lopez (HWAC Public Relations & Communications Manager) with Sable from the theraputic riding program
Valerie Stakes, Dana Flach with Whisper, Vaughn Stakes (jon clark)
Jessica Gercke (HWAC Public Relations Director), MC Mark Mathis, Nina Detrow (jon clark)
Stephanie Fink, Danielle Parker, Farrah Esmail, Alvira Vickery (jon clark)
The Helen Woodward Animal Center Gala 2022
Steve and Kris Tally
Steve and Wendy Cronje, Nanci and Jack Simkin, Adria and Ira Cammeyer (jon clark)
Jim and Sarah Sleeper, Lola Wise, Skip Stokes (jon clark)
Carrington Kingsley, Angela Lawes, Janie DeCelles (jon clark)
Lisa and Chris Pedersen visit with “Charlie Chaplain” and “Marilyn Monroe” (jon clark)
Carollynn Sylvia with Vincent, Joy Evans (jon clark)
Richard Farler, Angie Lasagna, Eliza Friedman, Valerio Valori (jon clark)
Marcella Sosa, Jo Herrera, Kim Quillin (jon clark)
Dianne and John Lefferts, event co-chair Jamie Carr (jon clark)
Silent auction items at the Helen Woodward Animal Center Gala 2022 (jon clark)
Ken and Katie Shull, HWAC President Mike Arms (jon clark)
Jim Hooker, Maytha Shaffer, Portia Metras (jon clark)
Nina Detrow, Lisa and Kevin Hassett, Ruth and Keith Parnell (jon clark)
Stacy Zimmerman, Joshua Kim (jon clark)
Adrian and Sharon McDonald, Stefan Chilcote, Lesley Butters (jon clark)
Mark and Stacy Lindsey, John Payne (jon clark)
Linda and Glen Freiberg (jon clark)
Stephen and Teresa Korniczky, Julie Caterina (jon clark)
Marya Jefferson, Jesse Klein, Jan Hunter, Keith and Karen Mathis (jon clark)
Chris and Lisa Pedersen (jon clark)
Randy and Nancy Wolman, Robin Cohen (jon clark)
Nicole Liu with Willa, Cynthia Long (jon clark)
Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrated its 50th anniversary June 11 at Fairbanks Village Plaza, in conjunction with its annual Spring Fling gala. The fundraiser, which was themed “The Golden Age of Hollywood,” raises money to support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.
The event was emceed by KUSI’s Mark Mathis and 10News’ Megan Parry, and featured Tinsel Town decor, character impersonators, cocktails, hors d’ouevres, a silent auction and dinner catered by some of San Diego’s top restaurants, and more. Visit animalcenter.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
