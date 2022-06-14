Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts Spring Fling gala, celebrates 50th anniversary

Helen Woodward Animal Center celebrated its 50th anniversary June 11 at Fairbanks Village Plaza, in conjunction with its annual Spring Fling gala. The fundraiser, which was themed “The Golden Age of Hollywood,” raises money to support the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The event was emceed by KUSI’s Mark Mathis and 10News’ Megan Parry, and featured Tinsel Town decor, character impersonators, cocktails, hors d’ouevres, a silent auction and dinner catered by some of San Diego’s top restaurants, and more. Visit animalcenter.org.

Photos by Jon Clark