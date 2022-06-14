Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF celebrates new Chabad RSF Zekelman Torah

The Lipman family inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum
1/40
The Lipman family inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Alan Zekelman, Zalman Shneur, Yosef Teitelbaum
2/40
Alan Zekelman, Zalman Shneur, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum
3/40
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Shirley and Marvin Talsky, Yosef Teitelbaum
4/40
Shirley and Marvin Talsky, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Shirley Talsky, Lori Zekelman, Yosef Teitelbaum
5/40
Shirley Talsky, Lori Zekelman, Yosef Teitelbaum 
The stage is set for the Zekelman Torah Celebration
6/40
The stage is set for the Zekelman Torah Celebration 
Alan Zekelman, Zalman Shneur, Yosef Teitelbaum
7/40
Alan Zekelman, Zalman Shneur, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Veronique and Claude Benchimol inscribe a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum
8/40
Veronique and Claude Benchimol inscribe a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Festive food for the Zekelman Torah Celebration
9/40
Festive food for the Zekelman Torah Celebration 
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum
10/40
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum 
The Yudenfreund family inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum
11/40
The Yudenfreund family inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Veronique and Claude Benchimol, Yosef Teitelbaum
12/40
Veronique and Claude Benchimol, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Samuel Karp inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum
13/40
Samuel Karp inscribes a letter in the Torah with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Esther Azera, Joanne Laverson, Yosef Teitelbaum
14/40
Esther Azera, Joanne Laverson, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Zalman Shneur, Edward Mirsky
15/40
Zalman Shneur, Edward Mirsky 
The Yudenfreund family
16/40
The Yudenfreund family 
Aaron Raskin, Edward Mirsky, Alan Zekelman, Rabbi Levi Raskin
17/40
Aaron Raskin, Edward Mirsky, Alan Zekelman, Rabbi Levi Raskin 
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum
18/40
Ilana and Samuel Karp with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Festive table decoration for the Zekelman Torah Celebration
19/40
Festive table decoration for the Zekelman Torah Celebration 
Hugh Rosen, Jack Zemer
20/40
Hugh Rosen, Jack Zemer 
Devorah Raskin, Rochie Tiefenbrum
21/40
Devorah Raskin, Rochie Tiefenbrum 
Aaron Raskin, Edward Mirsky, Alan Zekelman
22/40
Aaron Raskin, Edward Mirsky, Alan Zekelman 
Devorah Raskin, Rochie Tiefenbrum
23/40
Devorah Raskin, Rochie Tiefenbrum 
Festive food for the Zekelman Torah Celebration
24/40
Festive food for the Zekelman Torah Celebration 
The Yudenfreund family
25/40
The Yudenfreund family 
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Rabbi Baruch Greenberg
26/40
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Rabbi Baruch Greenberg 
Hugh Rosen, Jack Zemer
27/40
Hugh Rosen, Jack Zemer 
Stan Caplan, Karen and Michael Regal
28/40
Stan Caplan, Karen and Michael Regal 
Rabbi Yossi Tiefenbrun, Avi Hanono
29/40
Rabbi Yossi Tiefenbrun, Avi Hanono 
Back row: Marvin Talsky, Alan Zekelman, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Devorah Raskin; Front row: Shirley Talsky, Lori Zekelman, Yosef Teitelbaum
30/40
Back row: Marvin Talsky, Alan Zekelman, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Devorah Raskin; Front row: Shirley Talsky, Lori Zekelman, Yosef Teitelbaum 
Karen and Michael Regal, Mitch Simon
31/40
Karen and Michael Regal, Mitch Simon 
Samuel Karp, Alan Sheinkopf
32/40
Samuel Karp, Alan Sheinkopf 
Samuel Karp, Alan Sheinkopf
33/40
Samuel Karp, Alan Sheinkopf 
Rabbi Levi Raskin with honoree Alan Zekelman
34/40
Rabbi Levi Raskin with honoree Alan Zekelman 
Trudy Schneider, Ruth Tumini, Linda Church
35/40
Trudy Schneider, Ruth Tumini, Linda Church 
Esther Azera, Joanne Laverson
36/40
Esther Azera, Joanne Laverson 
The Spilky family
37/40
The Spilky family 
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Jerry Schneider
38/40
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Jerry Schneider 
Sam Weiss, Ruth Tumini
39/40
Sam Weiss, Ruth Tumini 
The Lipman family with Yosef Teitelbaum
40/40
The Lipman family with Yosef Teitelbaum 
Share

On Wednesday, June 1, an extra spiritual energy was felt on the Ranch as Chabad Jewish Center of RSF welcomed its brand new Chabad RSF Zekelman Torah.

Underwritten by Alan and Lori Zekelman in honor of Alan’s parents Harry and Wanda of blessed memory, the Torah was commissioned and handwritten by a prominent scribe a year prior. The final letters were inscribed by all who participated in the dedication. The celebratory event included Chassidic singing sensation Avraham Fried, a gourmet buffet dinner, hand-rolled ice cream, an open bar and energetic dancing. The new torah was welcomed by the existing torahs, young and old joined in dancing as the Zekelman Torah was led under the chuppah canopy, and paraded up the hill.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF thanks Alan and Lori Zekelman and each of the many community members who contributed in the writing of this torah. May this new Torah bring blessing to the entire community. To learn more about the RSF Jewish Community and future events email info@jewishrsf.com

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement