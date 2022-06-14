Chabad Jewish Center of RSF celebrates new Chabad RSF Zekelman Torah

On Wednesday, June 1, an extra spiritual energy was felt on the Ranch as Chabad Jewish Center of RSF welcomed its brand new Chabad RSF Zekelman Torah.

Underwritten by Alan and Lori Zekelman in honor of Alan’s parents Harry and Wanda of blessed memory, the Torah was commissioned and handwritten by a prominent scribe a year prior. The final letters were inscribed by all who participated in the dedication. The celebratory event included Chassidic singing sensation Avraham Fried, a gourmet buffet dinner, hand-rolled ice cream, an open bar and energetic dancing. The new torah was welcomed by the existing torahs, young and old joined in dancing as the Zekelman Torah was led under the chuppah canopy, and paraded up the hill.

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF thanks Alan and Lori Zekelman and each of the many community members who contributed in the writing of this torah. May this new Torah bring blessing to the entire community. To learn more about the RSF Jewish Community and future events email info@jewishrsf.com

Photos by Jon Clark