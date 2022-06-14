Advertisement
Brothers Daniel Scuba and David Scuba earn Eagle Scout rank

Michael Chang, Daniel Scuba, David Scuba, Stacy Widyono, Gerry Chang  (jon clark)
Cooper Vincik and Ryan Shakiba discuss ceremony details with Jack Cater (Zone Representative) 
Chris Kwok (Scout Master Troop 766), Jack Cater (Zone Representative & Eagle Project Counselor), Gene Marsh (Scout Master Troop 2000), Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Scuba, Eagle Scout candidate David Scuba, Linda Leong 
Chris Kwok (Scout Master Troop 766), Jack Cater (Zone Representative & Eagle Project Counselor), Gene Marsh (Scout Master Troop 2000), Cooper Vincik, Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Scuba, Eagle Scout candidate David Scuba, Linda Leong 
Ryan Shakiba and Cooper Vincik lead the flag ceremony 
Jack Cater (Asst Zone Committee & Eagle Project Counselor), Eagle Scout candidate David Scuba, Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Scuba, Linda Leong, Ryan Shakiba, Cooper Vincik, Gene Marsh (Scout Master Troop 2000), Chris Kwok (Scout Master Troop 766)  (jon clark)
Jack Cater (Asst Zone Committee & Eagle Project Counselor), Eagle Scout candidate David Scuba, Linda Leong, Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Scuba  (jon clark)
Michael Chang, Daniel Scuba, David Scuba, Stacy Widyono, Gerry Chang  (jon clark)
Jan and Ryan Shakiba  (jon clark)
Bruce Leicht, Suzanna Chan, Wayne Leong, Vincent Mao  (jon clark)
Jack Cater (Asst Zone Committee & Eagle Project Counselor), Eagle Scout candidate David Scuba, Eagle Scout candidate Daniel Scuba, Linda Leong, Ryan Shakiba, Cooper Vincik, Gene Marsh (Scout Master Troop 2000), Chris Kwok (Scout Master Troop 766)  (jon clark)
Jan and Ryan Shakiba  (jon clark)
A celebration was held June 12 in honor of the promotion of Rancho Santa Fe Scouts Daniel Ryan Wei Mun Scuba and David Jame Wei Liang Scuba to Eagle Scout rank. The event was held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

Daniel Scuba earned his Eagle Scout rank on May 27, 2021. David Scuba Eagled on Dec. 23, 2021. They are the sons of Linda Leong and Richard Scuba (deceased), also an Eagle Scout. Daniel and David graduated Torrey Pines High School in 2021 and 2022. Daniel attends UC San Diego. David will study at UC, Berkeley. Both are majoring in mechanical engineering.

Their scout journey with Pack 766 and Troop 766 taught them life and survival skills and also the value of honor, helpfulness, loyalty, duty to God, courtesy and of a giving spirit. Daniel was Goat Patrol Leader, Instructor and Troop Guide. David was Ninja Co-Patrol Leader and Den Chief. At Camp Emerald Bay they learned wilderness survival skills and participated in war canoe.

They enjoyed mentoring younger scouts and served meals for the Marines and volunteered with food drives for the homeless through Interfaith Community and with the Community Resource Center (CRC) and school clean-ups with A New Day.

Daniel was FIRST Tech Challenge robotics captain of Intergalactic Dragons and Serendipity and, as Build lead with Singularity, competed as a Dean’s List finalist at World’s and Policy Captain at TPHS. He earned scholarships from the San Diego FTC and the TP Scholarship Foundation.

David was FTC Captain of Intergalactic Dragons and Singularity, Millenium Falcons’ Head of Build and was Congress Debate Captain at TPHS. The SD District Attorney selected David as one of 25 San Diego’s Most Remarkable Teens. He earned scholarships from the UC Regents and Chancellors, Torrey Pines Scholarship Foundation, Future Legends, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and San Diego Foundation.

For Daniel’s Eagle project he built two LEGO robotics tables for Casita Center for Technology Science and Math and taught a LEGO robotics workshop. David built two free little libraries for Maryland Elementary and stocked it with books and supplies.

Daniel and David are grateful to all the leaders from Pack 766 and Troop 766, the Village Church, Jack Cater, Eagle project counselor, and Gene Marsh, Scout Master Troop 2000 who led the ceremony.

