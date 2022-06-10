Photo gallery: San Diego Opera stages a ‘Dream’ gala in La Jolla

The San Diego Opera presented its 2022 gala, “A Night to Dream,” at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel on June 4.

This year’s event honored La Jollans Sherry and Kevin Ahern, whom the opera described as “champions of San Diego Opera for over 10 years. As dedicated philanthropists and respected leaders, they have invested their time into giving back to the community they love.”

Kevin Ahern is chairman and chief executive of the company he founded, Ahern Agribusiness Inc. “While serving on the [San Diego Opera] board of directors, Kevin played an important role in influencing many of the Hispanic initiatives that have created a lasting change in our community,” according to the organization. “By forming unique partnerships, Kevin propelled SDO’s commitment to accessing diverse audiences and providing a lasting cultural service.”

Sherry Ahern founded the weekly La Jolla Open Aire Market that benefits La Jolla Elementary School and founded the annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, which benefits La Jolla’s five public schools. She also has received service awards from Women of Dedication, City of Hope, La Jolla Kiwanis Club, La Jolla Town Council and Diabetes Research Connection.

The gala also featured a champagne reception, dinner, a live auction and live performances.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆