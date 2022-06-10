Photo gallery: It’s Mainly Mozart at gala in La Jolla
1/18
Reggie White, event co-chairwoman Rhianna White, chairman Ron McMillan, Mainly Mozart Chief Executive Nancy Laturno and Richard Whitney gather at Mainly Mozart’s 2022 gala May 7 in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/18
John and Christina Wolfgang, Elgart Aster and Paul Swerdlove (Vincent Andrunas)
3/18
Jacquellene, Branko and Katarina Lukich (Vincent Andrunas)
4/18
Johan Brahme, Julie Burgess, Sevil Brahme and Mark Burgess (Vincent Andrunas)
5/18
Dr. Richard (Todd) Allen, Christine Allen, Dr. Reid Abrams, Micki Olin, Christy Billings and John Vance (Vincent Andrunas)
6/18
Elie and Diana Lombrozo and Nikki and Ben Clay (Vincent Andrunas)
7/18
Bryan Crail, Llewellyn Crain and Timothy Reed (Vincent Andrunas)
8/18
Staci Ortiz-Davis, Cheryl Milana, Dr. Max Elliott and Garna Muller (Vincent Andrunas)
9/18
Max and Lynne Guidoboni, Charlene Abrahamson, Mainly Mozart board Vice Chairwoman Marsha Sewell and Bob Maddalena (Vincent Andrunas)
10/18
Mainly Mozart board Chairman Dr. Ronald Heller, Susan Heller and Leila and Marshall Taylor (Vincent Andrunas)
11/18
Donald and Sue Agostino and Anita and Stephen Henderson (Vincent Andrunas)
12/18
Richard Forsyth, Kate Leonard and Phyllis and Gordon Harris (Vincent Andrunas)
13/18
Gaela Fernandez Florin, Cyril Florin, DeAnn Cary and Mona Ratelle (Vincent Andrunas)
14/18
Arjay and Sharon Smith, Reena Horowitz, Judy White and Brad Benter (Vincent Andrunas)
15/18
Ruud Noordzij, Annaliza Apostol, Ami Lewallen, Courtney Owens and Mark Laturno (Vincent Andrunas)
16/18
Doreen and Dr. Myron Schonbrun and Joyce Gattas (Vincent Andrunas)
17/18
Steve and Sue Hart, Alexandra Pearson and Paul Meschler (Vincent Andrunas)
18/18
Ernie Ligon, Esther Nahama and Pat and Chris Weil (Vincent Andrunas)
Mainly Mozart presented its 2022 fundraising gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel on May 7. The evening included a cocktail reception featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra, live and silent auctions, dinner and a performance by All-Star Orchestra musicians.
Mainly Mozart is a San Diego-based producer of classical music concerts known for its All-Star Orchestra Festival and 250-member Youth Orchestra.
For more information, visit mainlymozart.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.