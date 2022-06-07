Advertisement
TPHS Class of 2022

Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Family and friends at the TPHS 2022 graduation ceremony
Senior Class Council president Brycen Monjazeb welcomes students, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo addresses the class of 2022
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo makes opening remarks at the 2022 graduation ceremony
ASB President Sofia Serrano speaks about Resilience
Senior Class Council Vice President Mateo Pacelli introduces Principal Rob Coppo
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Rocco Delgadillo, Ji Won Byun, Harrison Dwinell, Marcus Josaitis
Xander Newell, Philine Klas, Angelo Guiliana, Leonie Glaesner
Yuehua Xie, David Lee
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates
Gabrielle Rojo, Katerina Matic, Olivia Miller
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Andrew Mitchell, Reagan Loew, Will Morgans
Ella Keller, Mikolina Hadzibabic, Ali Polidori
Patrick Unick, Olivia Miller, Ella Keller, Joseph Dezzani
Bryan Lopez, Karla Rivera, Ashley Ortega
Davis Wingate, Francisco Bajandas
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Sarah Marineau, Sophia Rauch
Madison Geisern, Riley Latus
Caleb Mastro, Ruben Osswald
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
George Cui, David Ni, Adam Slack, Augustine Breeze
Lucas Zelaya, Alicia Melo
Kailey Fusca, Zoey Forbes, Presley Bonynge, Carson Brown
Counselors Chanelle Lary, Natalie Seward, Jen Magruder, Toni Zurcher, Sally Gervasini
Andrew race, Derek Stone, Andrew Kim, Nicholas Carlo, Kevin Koumjian
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Eden Pinn, Owen Taylor, Luke Stonier
Judd Berman, Roman Hanna
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 3 at TPHS.
Photos by Jon Clark

