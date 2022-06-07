Advertisement
Solana Santa Fe Class of 2022

Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Sara Abdou
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Sara Abdou 
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Bianca Basser
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Bianca Basser 
Sixth grade teacher Andrea Dischler begins the roll call of her students
Sixth grade teacher Andrea Dischler begins the roll call of her students 
Gia Phillips shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe. To her right are Principal Matt Frumovitz and sixth grade teachers Stella Erkam, Andrea Dischler, Seelye Ranu
Gia Phillips shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe. To her right are Principal Matt Frumovitz and sixth grade teachers Stella Erkam, Andrea Dischler, Seelye Ranu 
Solana Santa Fe sixth graders proceed to their seats at the promotion ceremony
Solana Santa Fe sixth graders proceed to their seats at the promotion ceremony 
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Hannah Abraham
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Hannah Abraham 
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Runnah Abraham
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Runnah Abraham 
Adam Samhat shares his memories of Solana Santa Fe
Adam Samhat shares his memories of Solana Santa Fe 
Principal Matt Frumovitz shares some final words of thanks to the sixth graders before the ceremony
Principal Matt Frumovitz shares some final words of thanks to the sixth graders before the ceremony 
Alex Ledesma makes welcoming remarks to the students
Alex Ledesma makes welcoming remarks to the students 
Sara Abdou, Runnah Abraham
Sara Abdou, Runnah Abraham 
Cameron Khadivi plays a guitar solo
Cameron Khadivi plays a guitar solo 
The Pledge of Allegiance at the Solana Santa Fe sixth grade promotion ceremony
The Pledge of Allegiance at the Solana Santa Fe sixth grade promotion ceremony 
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students 
Aria Chandra welcomes guests and leads the Pledge of Allegiance
Aria Chandra welcomes guests and leads the Pledge of Allegiance 
Cameron Khadivi plays a guitar solo
Cameron Khadivi plays a guitar solo 
Kylie Halabo, Siena Senerath, Camden Shields, Lexi Mathis, Dylan Kupiec, Mia McGonegle
Kylie Halabo, Siena Senerath, Camden Shields, Lexi Mathis, Dylan Kupiec, Mia McGonegle 
Sixth grade teachers Stella Erkam and Andrea Dischler
Sixth grade teachers Stella Erkam and Andrea Dischler 
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students 
Jada Nilson is recognized with the ACSA Student Standout Award
Jada Nilson is recognized with the ACSA Student Standout Award 
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Luca Amaya
Principal Matt Frumovitz hands a Certificate of Promotion to Luca Amaya 
Dylan Kupiac is recognized with the Solana Beach School District Inspiration Award
Dylan Kupiac is recognized with the Solana Beach School District Inspiration Award 
Matteo Hotson, Nicholas Taich, Christian Carranza, Luca Amaya
Matteo Hotson, Nicholas Taich, Christian Carranza, Luca Amaya 
Gia Phillips, Summer Cabrera, Karrington LaTouche O'Neill
Gia Phillips, Summer Cabrera, Karrington LaTouche O’Neill 
Gia Phillips, Summer Cabrera, Karrington LaTouche O'Neill
Gia Phillips, Summer Cabrera, Karrington LaTouche O’Neill 
Asia Odenat, Nico Ortiz Meno, Milana Kelley
Asia Odenat, Nico Ortiz Meno, Milana Kelley 
Sadie Sonneborn Malecki shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe
Sadie Sonneborn Malecki shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe 
Solana Santa Fe sixth graders proceed to their seats at the promotion ceremony
Solana Santa Fe sixth graders proceed to their seats at the promotion ceremony 
Guiliana Ponomarev plays a piano solo
Guiliana Ponomarev plays a piano solo 
Gia Phillips shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe
Gia Phillips shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe 
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students
Solana Santa Fe Principal Matt Frumovitz shares his message to the students 
Lexi Mathis shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe
Lexi Mathis shares her memories of Solana Santa Fe 
Cameron Abraham makes welcoming remarks to the students in Spanish
Cameron Abraham makes welcoming remarks to the students in Spanish 
Landon Dawson shares his memories of Solana Santa Fe
Landon Dawson shares his memories of Solana Santa Fe 
Solana Santa Fe sixth grade students bid a fond farewell to their school and joined parents and staff in celebrating graduation on June 3.

Photos by Jon Clark

