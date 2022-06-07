Advertisement
SoCal Pro Circuit kicked off in San Diego County at RSF Tennis Club

Amani Shah
1/40
Amani Shah 
Alyssa Ahn
2/40
Alyssa Ahn 
Jiangzue Han
3/40
Jiangzue Han 
Shatoo Mohamad
4/40
Shatoo Mohamad 
Bryce Nakashima
5/40
Bryce Nakashima 
Sophie Luescher
6/40
Sophie Luescher 
Anne Christine Lutkemeyer Obregon
7/40
Anne Christine Lutkemeyer Obregon 
Kalman Boyd
8/40
Kalman Boyd 
Shria Atturu
9/40
Shria Atturu 
Daria Kuczer
10/40
Daria Kuczer 
Aden Dorros
11/40
Aden Dorros 
Joe Tyler
12/40
Joe Tyler 
Gabi Adrian Boitan
13/40
Gabi Adrian Boitan 
RSF Tennis Club board member Stacey Pennington with RSF Tennis Club general manager and tournament director John Chanfreau
14/40
RSF Tennis Club board member Stacey Pennington with RSF Tennis Club general manager and tournament director John Chanfreau 
Ivan Savkin
15/40
Ivan Savkin 
Tsung-Hua Yang
16/40
Tsung-Hua Yang 
Gabi Adrian Boitan
17/40
Gabi Adrian Boitan 
Wally Thayne
18/40
Wally Thayne 
Joe Tyler
19/40
Joe Tyler 
Mitchell Harper
20/40
Mitchell Harper 
Kalman Boyd
21/40
Kalman Boyd 
Selina Atay
22/40
Selina Atay 
Haley Giavarra and Elysia Bolton
23/40
Haley Giavarra and Elysia Bolton 
Local RSF player Jacob Brumm with RSF Tennis Club board member Stacey Pennington
24/40
Local RSF player Jacob Brumm with RSF Tennis Club board member Stacey Pennington 
Wally Thayne
25/40
Wally Thayne 
Kalman Boyd
26/40
Kalman Boyd 
All eyes were on Court #1
27/40
All eyes were on Court #1 
Selina Atay
28/40
Selina Atay 
ZhengQing Ji
29/40
ZhengQing Ji 
Jacob Brumm
30/40
Jacob Brumm 
Alyssa Ahn
31/40
Alyssa Ahn 
Makenna Jones
32/40
Makenna Jones 
Alyssa Ahn and Amani Shah review court specifics with the official
33/40
Alyssa Ahn and Amani Shah review court specifics with the official 
Shatoo Mohamad
34/40
Shatoo Mohamad 
Alexandra Vagramov
35/40
Alexandra Vagramov 
Bryce Nakashima
36/40
Bryce Nakashima 
Ya Yi Yang
37/40
Ya Yi Yang 
Elysia Bolton and Haley Giavarra
38/40
Elysia Bolton and Haley Giavarra 
Bryce Nakashima
39/40
Bryce Nakashima 
Kalman Boyd
40/40
Kalman Boyd 
Aspiring Southern California-based tennis players have few opportunities to earn ATP and WTA ranking points without traveling to South America or Europe. To respond to this player development need, the United States Tennis Association’s Southern California section recently held a unique series of six pro events for men and six pro events for women locally.

The SoCal Pro Circuit kicked off in San Diego County at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club on Monday, May 30, with the finals held Sunday, June 5. Photos on this page were taken at the event on May 31 at the RSF Tennis Club.

The SoCal Pro Circuit is a transitional tour designed to create a path to the pro ranks for up-and-coming professional, college, and high-level junior players (with all main draw and qualifying wild cards to each event going to American players from Southern California or attending university full-time in Southern California). The first three $15,000 tournaments – part of the ITF World Tennis Tour and USTA Pro Circuit – will take place in San Diego County, with the final three events in Los Angeles and Orange County.

To learn more about the SoCal Pro Circuit, go to ustasocal.com/procircuit

Photos by Jon Clark

