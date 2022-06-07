SoCal Pro Circuit kicked off in San Diego County at RSF Tennis Club

Aspiring Southern California-based tennis players have few opportunities to earn ATP and WTA ranking points without traveling to South America or Europe. To respond to this player development need, the United States Tennis Association’s Southern California section recently held a unique series of six pro events for men and six pro events for women locally.

The SoCal Pro Circuit kicked off in San Diego County at the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club on Monday, May 30, with the finals held Sunday, June 5. Photos on this page were taken at the event on May 31 at the RSF Tennis Club.

The SoCal Pro Circuit is a transitional tour designed to create a path to the pro ranks for up-and-coming professional, college, and high-level junior players (with all main draw and qualifying wild cards to each event going to American players from Southern California or attending university full-time in Southern California). The first three $15,000 tournaments – part of the ITF World Tennis Tour and USTA Pro Circuit – will take place in San Diego County, with the final three events in Los Angeles and Orange County.

To learn more about the SoCal Pro Circuit, go to ustasocal.com/procircuit

Photos by Jon Clark