Vision of Children Foundation hosts ‘Springtime, Tea Time’ benefit
Margot Wallace, Rita Hannah, Marie Green, event co-chair Maria Delgado, Lynda Kerr, Kimberly Wagner, Ellen Smiley (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Co-Chairs Maria Delgado, Lynne Wheeler, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph (Robert_McKenzie)
Carolyn Nelson, Judy Arendsee, Kathy Yash, Pam Wasserman, Margo Atkins, Terry Mechling (Robert_McKenzie)
Minerva Walz, Aimee Fuller (www.AImeeFuller.com), sponsor/donor Franci Free (Robert_McKenzie)
Vision of Children Founders Sam and Vivian Hardage (Robert_McKenzie)
Legacy Leadership Awards Recipients Lynne Wheeler (event co-chair), Paula Bates, Carol Cutting. Not pictured - Maureen McMahon. (Robert_McKenzie)
Diane Martin, event co-chair Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, sponsor/donor Susan Hoehn, Maree Chung, event co-chair Maria Delgado (Robert_McKenzie)
Event Co-Chairs Maria Delgado, Lynne Wheeler, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph (Robert_McKenzie)
Clarice Hokanson, Linda Howard, Sponsor/Donor Alchera Ayyad (Robert_McKenzie)
Jackie Fielding, Cheryl Pioli, Alane Hennes, Kathleen Johnson (Robert_McKenzie)
Carol Towne, Margot Wallace, Lola Green, Nancy Gurney (Robert_McKenzie)
Sponsor/Donor Sharon Stein, Sheri Hallis, Sandra Osborn (Robert_McKenzie)
Sophia Alsadek, Carrie Woodland, Kristi Pieper (Robert_McKenzie)
Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins, Diane Martin (Robert_McKenzie)
The Vision of Children Foundation held a spring tea May 25 at Morgan Run Club & Resort. Proceeds from “Springtime, Tea Time” will help fund critical vision research to find cures for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, and to provide support services for children living with blindness or visual impairment and their families.
The event featured a full tea service, silent auction, opportunity drawing, boutique shopping and live music. For more information, visit visionofchildren.org
Photos by Robert McKenzie
