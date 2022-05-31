‘Spring Soirée’ benefit held for Walden Family Services

Walden Family Services supporters gathered May 26 for “Spring Soirée” at the Solana Beach home of Pamplemousse Grille Executive Chef/Owner Jeffrey Strauss to enjoy an evening of fine wine from California’s leading vineyards, and delicious gourmet cuisine by Strauss to benefit Walden Family Services’ programs for children, youth, and families in foster care. Visit waldenfamily.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas