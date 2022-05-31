Advertisement
Solana Santa Fe Spring Fling Luau

Some students celebrating at the luau
Rob Brown, Noelle, Nicole Pleskow
Board members Solveig Bassham, Valerie Robbins, Frank Kephart, Neda Afshar, Principal Matt Frumovitz, Anna Larsson, Kate Afshar
Jason and Adrienne Saks, Camille, Ellie, Jordana, Caillat, Ailien Welch
Rob Brown, Noelle, Nicole Pleskow
Allison Bennett with Peter and Sophia, Jenny Molstre with Madeleine and Filip
Ramya Anand and Niveta
Kristin K, Samantha Fraguas, Mahtab J., Christy Campbell, Olga Kovalchuk
Hemang and Pranali Lotlikar, with Shalmali and Shivani
Christian, Eric, Jason, Sami, Ruba
Sami, Ruba, Mutaz, Hind Alqahtani
Solana Santa Fe students and families celebrated the school year with an end-of the-year Spring Fling Luau that featured a DJ, food trucks and more on May 25 at the school.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

