Solana Santa Fe students shine at Jubilee

The Ponomarev/Alvergue/Hussainy families with their stars  (Robert_McKenzie)
Some members of the Solana Santa Fe 6th Grade Jubilee Performance group  (Robert_McKenzie)
Performers from the 50s  (Robert_McKenzie)
What are these strange things called records?  (Robert_McKenzie)
Performers from the 20s  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alexandra Paterson with Odin, Chasen with Valerie Robbins  (Robert_McKenzie)
Performing disco era music  (Robert_McKenzie)
Co-director Julie Compton, co-chairs Laura Amaya and Jen Lau, co-director Arielle England  (Robert_McKenzie)
Poodle skirts and letter jackets  (Robert_McKenzie)
Performing music from the 2000s  (Robert_McKenzie)
Performing music from the 80s  (Robert_McKenzie)
Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, Keira, Principal Matt Frumovitz, Kathy Sweeney  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Santa Fe School students showed their many talents in this year’s Jubilee held May 20. The students delighted audiences by performing popular music from many different eras.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

