RSF Golf Club hosts Spring Wine Festival
Rebekah Sanders of Duckhorn.com, John and Deana Ingalls, Jeff Brooks, Dana Falk (Robert_McKenzie)
Ashton Lanfear, Heather Grennan (Robert_McKenzie)
Laura Demiar, Bruce and Karie Frederick (Robert_McKenzie)
Christian Potter, Kelly Hall, Joe Malton, Bree Bornstein, Greg Becker (Robert_McKenzie)
Prentiss Van Den Berg, Stacy Lindsey, Gillian Gillies, Sheri Grande, Katherine Nakamura (Robert_McKenzie)
Sheri Grande, Gillian Gillies, Mark Reedy, Katherine Nakamura, Jay Schimmel, Sally Wright (Robert_McKenzie)
Rosemarie and Sameer Rohatgi, Melody and Kevin Cooper (Robert_McKenzie)
Victor Lara of Codigo1530.com, Alchera Ayyad, Jamie Straza (Robert_McKenzie)
Carla DiMare, Melissa Russell, George Cluney, Geoff Morris (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Golf Club members and guests enjoyed sampling a variety of tasty sips at the club’s popular Spring Wine Festival held May 21.
Photos by Rob Mckenzie
