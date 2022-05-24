RSF Golf Club hosts Spring Wine Festival

RSF Golf Club members and guests enjoyed sampling a variety of tasty sips at the club’s popular Spring Wine Festival held May 21.

Rosemarie and Sameer Rohatgi, Melody and Kevin Cooper (Robert_McKenzie)

Rebekah Sanders of Duckhorn.com, John and Deana Ingalls, Jeff Brooks, Dana Falk (Robert_McKenzie)

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.