RSF Golf Club hosts Spring Wine Festival

1/9
Rebekah Sanders of Duckhorn.com, John and Deana Ingalls, Jeff Brooks, Dana Falk  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/9
Ashton Lanfear, Heather Grennan  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/9
Laura Demiar, Bruce and Karie Frederick  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/9
Christian Potter, Kelly Hall, Joe Malton, Bree Bornstein, Greg Becker  (Robert_McKenzie)
5/9
Prentiss Van Den Berg, Stacy Lindsey, Gillian Gillies, Sheri Grande, Katherine Nakamura  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/9
Sheri Grande, Gillian Gillies, Mark Reedy, Katherine Nakamura, Jay Schimmel, Sally Wright  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/9
Rosemarie and Sameer Rohatgi, Melody and Kevin Cooper  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/9
Victor Lara of Codigo1530.com, Alchera Ayyad, Jamie Straza  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/9
Carla DiMare, Melissa Russell, George Cluney, Geoff Morris  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Golf Club members and guests enjoyed sampling a variety of tasty sips at the club’s popular Spring Wine Festival held May 21.

Photos by Rob Mckenzie

