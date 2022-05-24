RSF Garden Club presents donations at Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving

On Monday, May 16, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held its Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving. Steven Winters, president of the Garden Club, presented award checks to each of the 12 grant recipients. “Being able to help fund projects that will touch so many lives in San Diego County is our club’s primary purpose,” remarked Winters. “This year, the RSF Garden Club was pleased to award over $100,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County.” The recipients include: The Agrarian Institute, Beth Am Early Childhood Center, Coastal Roots Farm, Darnall Charter School, ECOLIFE Conservation, Encinitas Educational Foundation, The Alabaster Jar Project, Mesa Verde Middle School, Monarch School, Paige’s Pantry, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Escondido, San Dieguito Academy Gardening and Landscape Club and San Pasqual Academy. Each recipient had presentations they shared describing their organization and the specific project(s) funded by the grant. The evening concluded with a delicious dinner enjoyed by all.

To learn more about this year’s grant recipients, as well as opportunities for nonprofit organizations to apply for annual and/or quarterly grants, visit rsfgardenclub.org or contact Natalie Kaczur, executive administrator, at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or 858-951-1885.

Photos by Rob McKenzie