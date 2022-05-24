Advertisement
RSF Garden Club presents donations at Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving

Barbara Larson and Michelle Bay represent grant recipient Encinitas Educational Foundation
Denise Neifeld and Deena Sobel of grant recipient Congregation Beth Am
Marianne Brigham, Kelly Gomez
Kathleen Sandoval and Whitney Raser of grant recipient San Diego Childrens Discovery Museum
Mesa Verde Middle School grant recipient accepted by Gillian Sterner (6th grade teacher/Garden Club Advisor) and Principal Kellie Moore
The Monarch School grant recipients Mario DeMatteo and Marcos Mujica, RSF Garden Club President Steve Winters
Program Director Connor Leone of grant recipient Ecolife, RSF Garden Club President Steve Winters
RSF Garden Club Executive Director Natalie Kaczur, President Steve Winters
Grant recipient Coastal Farms is represented by President/CEO Javier Guerrero, Kesha Spoor, Jessica Arroyo, Christine Spencer
SDA student Steele Alkhas, Architectural Design and Landscape Design teacher Martin Chaker, students Lexie Hammel and Taarak Shah
Board members Andrea Reynolds, Lois Jones, Joan Scott, Kathy Lathrum
Susan Johnson of grant recipient Alabaster Jar, RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen, RSF Garden Club President Steve Winters
On Monday, May 16, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club held its Annual Meeting and Celebration of Giving. Steven Winters, president of the Garden Club, presented award checks to each of the 12 grant recipients. “Being able to help fund projects that will touch so many lives in San Diego County is our club’s primary purpose,” remarked Winters. “This year, the RSF Garden Club was pleased to award over $100,000 to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego County.” The recipients include: The Agrarian Institute, Beth Am Early Childhood Center, Coastal Roots Farm, Darnall Charter School, ECOLIFE Conservation, Encinitas Educational Foundation, The Alabaster Jar Project, Mesa Verde Middle School, Monarch School, Paige’s Pantry, San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum Escondido, San Dieguito Academy Gardening and Landscape Club and San Pasqual Academy. Each recipient had presentations they shared describing their organization and the specific project(s) funded by the grant. The evening concluded with a delicious dinner enjoyed by all.

To learn more about this year’s grant recipients, as well as opportunities for nonprofit organizations to apply for annual and/or quarterly grants, visit rsfgardenclub.org or contact Natalie Kaczur, executive administrator, at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org or 858-951-1885.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

