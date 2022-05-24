Advertisement
Retirement celebration held for longtime Farms Golf Club Head Golf Pro

Kent and Cindy Snyder, Michele and Rick Hamada, Mary Lou Deninson
1/14
DJ Nye, Bill Van Dyke, Mike and Jackie Bendix
2/14
Honoree/retiring Golf Pro Don Sandberg, The Farms GM Scott Heyn, PGA
3/14
Jody Martin, Vicki Morton, Jen Bordeaux, James McGregor, Betty and Eric Milne
4/14
Honoree/retiring Golf Pro Don Sandberg, Scott Pressley
5/14
Scott DeNike, Eric Christensen, David Phife
6/14
Scott C. McCue, PGA, and Arlet McCue
7/14
Dan Gruber, Michelle Gurnee, Honoree/retiring Golf Pro Don Sandberg, John Armstrong
8/14
Paul Kerr, Carla and Scott Pressley
9/14
Vicki Morton, Dan Gruber, Shelia Cottingham
10/14
Cheli Taylor, Brianna, Drew, Andrew Taylor
11/14
Members and guests in attendance
12/14
Raelynn Reed, Sally and Tim Reed
13/14
Frank and Lynn Flanagan, Nick Hulse, Jim Scullion
14/14
Members and guests at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Santa Fe gathered at an event held May 21 to honor the club’s Head Golf Professional Don Sandberg who is retiring after 33 years of service.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

