RSF Rotary Cinco de Mayo Fiesta
Heather Manion, Kristoffer Kelly, Katie Hawkes, Julie Krome (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Sue Graham, Cocino del Rancho Proprietor Gaetano Cicciotti, Reese Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
Ellen Greenhill, Max and Cindy Wuthrich, Lori and Eli Feghali (Robert_McKenzie)
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen, co-chair Jerah Payne (Robert_McKenzie)
Eli Feghali, Rand Christensen, Mike Taylor, Margot Wallace, Hubert Pilloud (Robert_McKenzie)
Katie Hawkes, Tom Koss, Jill Swartz, Amy Wynne (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Avi and Andree Hettena, President elect Paulette Britton, Fred Middleton (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick Galvin, Ann-Marie Streibich, Ajit Venkatraman, Michael Chaconas, Rebecca Medina (Robert_McKenzie)
Will and Robin Chappelow, Luis Carranza, Katherine Foster (Robert_McKenzie)
Mark Katz, Michele Massion, Suzan Holcomb, Tom Koss (Robert_McKenzie)
Margot Wallace, Steven and Marina Smith. Alina and Mark Katz (Robert_McKenzie)
President elect Paulette Britton, Scott Endsley, Denise Mueller (Robert_McKenzie)
Scott Endsley and Denise Mueller compare shoes (Robert_McKenzie)
RSF Rotary Club members gathered in festive attire to celebrate the club’s annual Rotary Cinco de Mayo Fiesta a little late, on May 11, at Cocina del Rancho Mexican Restaurant in the Fairbanks Del Rayo Center.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
