Photo Galleries

RSF Rotary Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

Heather Manion, Kristoffer Kelly, Katie Hawkes, Julie Krome
1/14
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Sue Graham, Cocino del Rancho Proprietor Gaetano Cicciotti, Reese Miller
2/14
Ellen Greenhill, Max and Cindy Wuthrich, Lori and Eli Feghali
3/14
Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, RSF Rotary President Elizabeth Christensen, co-chair Jerah Payne
4/14
Eli Feghali, Rand Christensen, Mike Taylor, Margot Wallace, Hubert Pilloud
5/14
Katie Hawkes, Tom Koss, Jill Swartz, Amy Wynne
6/14
Dr. Avi and Andree Hettena, President elect Paulette Britton, Fred Middleton
7/14
8/14
Patrick Galvin, Ann-Marie Streibich, Ajit Venkatraman, Michael Chaconas, Rebecca Medina
9/14
Will and Robin Chappelow, Luis Carranza, Katherine Foster
10/14
Mark Katz, Michele Massion, Suzan Holcomb, Tom Koss
11/14
Margot Wallace, Steven and Marina Smith. Alina and Mark Katz
12/14
President elect Paulette Britton, Scott Endsley, Denise Mueller
13/14
Scott Endsley and Denise Mueller compare shoes
14/14
RSF Rotary Club members gathered in festive attire to celebrate the club’s annual Rotary Cinco de Mayo Fiesta a little late, on May 11, at Cocina del Rancho Mexican Restaurant in the Fairbanks Del Rayo Center.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

