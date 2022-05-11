Advertisement
Voices for Children presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ fundraiser

Jill Larson, Lindsay Gratry, Michelle Kearney, Stephanie LaBrucherie, Andrea Marvin
Jennifer Cohen, Lisa Pruitt, Christa Orecchio, Priscilla Balikian
Stephanie Cook, Lucy Anderson, Jennifer Kropko, Kelly McQuade
Patricia Karlin, Crystal Reveal, Bonnie Wright, Gigi Cramer
Tim Riley, Kristin Rees, J.D. Douglas
Clare Maudsley, Anna Amundson
Vivianne Dhupa, Julie Turner
Kristen Eck, Julianna Murray, Jennifer MacMillan, Ginnie Roeglin, Carlyn Bushman
Sarah Houghton, Lindsay Estrada, Megan Delgado
Kelly Douglas (Voices for Children president/CEO), Mark Mullen (NBC-San Diego; speaker facilitator), Alice Brewer (CASA; special guest speaker), Meredith May (The Honey Bus author; special guest speaker), Patty Brutten (event co-chair), Marina Marrelli (event co-chair)
Denise Hovey, Jill Jaehne
Mary Benirschke, George Lai, Suzie Kaplan
Kirsten Greer, Marissa Wesselhoft
Kelly Blitz, Laura Loye, Sharon Fornaciari
Voices for Children hosted its inaugural Uplifting Voices fundraiser May 7 to raise funds for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and youth in foster care. The event was held at the Del Mar Plaza on the Ocean View Deck. In addition to philanthropy, guests enjoyed an afternoon of Monarch Ocean Pub’s gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music by Gonzo, a live auction and more.

The fundraiser also featured award-winning journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of The Honey Bus. May’s memoir, The Honey Bus, is a personal story that underscores the life-long impact of a caring and consistent adult in the life of a vulnerable child – a role often played by CASA volunteers in the lives of children in foster care. Visit speakupnow.org for more information on Voices for Children.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

