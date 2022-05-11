Voices for Children presents ‘Uplifting Voices’ fundraiser

Voices for Children hosted its inaugural Uplifting Voices fundraiser May 7 to raise funds for its Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and youth in foster care. The event was held at the Del Mar Plaza on the Ocean View Deck. In addition to philanthropy, guests enjoyed an afternoon of Monarch Ocean Pub’s gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music by Gonzo, a live auction and more.

The fundraiser also featured award-winning journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of The Honey Bus. May’s memoir, The Honey Bus, is a personal story that underscores the life-long impact of a caring and consistent adult in the life of a vulnerable child – a role often played by CASA volunteers in the lives of children in foster care. Visit speakupnow.org for more information on Voices for Children.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas