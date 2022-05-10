Solana Santa Fe PTO Silver and Gold Donor Appreciation Party
Some of the guests at the event (Robert_McKenzie)
Matt and Alison Habeger, Pouya and Kate Afshar, Laura Amaya, Neda and Payam Afshar (Robert_McKenzie)
Anna Larson, Weston Aarmer, Solana Santa Fe Principal Matthew Frumovitz, Alex and Delly Ataii (Robert_McKenzie)
Jake and Eileen Searle, Elena and Michael Deutsch (Robert_McKenzie)
Hosts Daniel and Shiva Javaheri (Robert_McKenzie)
Matt and Lisa Abbot, Susan and Jacob Suen (Robert_McKenzie)
Delly Ataii, Nicole Peleskow, host Shiva Javaheri, Jennifer Flack, Valerie Robbins, Ana Larson (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian and Solana Santa Fe PTO Parliamentarian Valerie Robbins (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam and Beth Taich (Robert_McKenzie)
PTO President Frank Kephart, Delly Ataii (Robert_McKenzie)
PTO President Frank Kephart, Solana Santa Fe PTO Parliamentarian Valerie Robbins, hosts Shiva and Daniel Javaheri (Robert_McKenzie)
The Solana Santa Fe School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) held its Donor Appreciation Party May 6 at the Javaheri home in Fairbanks Ranch. The party is held to thank its Silver and Gold level donors and community partners for contributing to the school’s educational Giving Tree providing funds for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).
Photos by Rob McKenzie
