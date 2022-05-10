Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Education Foundation holds annual Art Auction fundraiser

Attendees
1/10
Attendees  (Robert_McKenzie)
RSFEF co-chair Kate Butler, event co-chairs Fatima Grismer and Paige Pennock, RSFEF co-chair Edna Lash
2/10
RSFEF co-chair Kate Butler, event co-chairs Fatima Grismer and Paige Pennock, RSFEF co-chair Edna Lash  (Robert_McKenzie)
Fatima and Jose Arrieta with their son Brunos' art work, a finalist at the art auction
3/10
Fatima and Jose Arrieta with their son Brunos’ art work, a finalist at the art auction  (Robert_McKenzie)
Attendees
4/10
Attendees  (Robert_McKenzie)
Attendees
5/10
Attendees  (Robert_McKenzie)
Attendees
6/10
Attendees  (Robert_McKenzie)
Principal Megan Loh, Director of Technology Ben Holbert, RSF School District Supervisor Donna Tripi
7/10
Principal Megan Loh, Director of Technology Ben Holbert, RSF School District Supervisor Donna Tripi  (Robert_McKenzie)
School board President Jee Manghani, Rob Guillory, Katie Kulik, Cheryl Salmen, Karen Wheeler
8/10
School board President Jee Manghani, Rob Guillory, Katie Kulik, Cheryl Salmen, Karen Wheeler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests under the tent at the RSF Inn
9/10
Guests under the tent at the RSF Inn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Attendees
10/10
Attendees  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

On Friday, May 6, the RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The sold-out event was attended by over 150 guests. The annual fundraiser auctions art projects created by Rowe students, along with numerous other items donated by parents, local businesses, and RSFEF Community Partners, such as vacation homes, trips, summer camps, unique experiences, and golf outings. This year’s very successful event raised over $150,000.

The RSFEF whole-heartedly thanks all volunteers and donors who supported the event, and expresses gratitude to event chairs Paige Pennock and Fatima Grismer, both Rowe parents, for their dedication and time!

The 2021-22 RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Rob McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement