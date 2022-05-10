RSF Education Foundation holds annual Art Auction fundraiser

On Friday, May 6, the RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The sold-out event was attended by over 150 guests. The annual fundraiser auctions art projects created by Rowe students, along with numerous other items donated by parents, local businesses, and RSFEF Community Partners, such as vacation homes, trips, summer camps, unique experiences, and golf outings. This year’s very successful event raised over $150,000.

The RSFEF whole-heartedly thanks all volunteers and donors who supported the event, and expresses gratitude to event chairs Paige Pennock and Fatima Grismer, both Rowe parents, for their dedication and time!

The 2021-22 RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Rob McKenzie