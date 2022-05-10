Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Athenaeum event honors painter and former La Jollan Francoise Gilot

Diana Pickett, Erika Torri, and Francoise Gilot's daughter Aurelia Engel and her husband, Colas Engel
1/10
Diana Pickett of Charter 100 International; Erika Torri, executive director of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; and Francoise Gilot’s daughter Aurelia Engel and her husband, Colas Engel, attend “Gilot 100,” a private exhibit of Gilot’s art April 24 at the Athenaeum.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lee Clark and Dr. Jerry Pikolycky hold a picture of Francoise Gilot.
2/10
Lee Clark and Dr. Jerry Pikolycky hold a picture of Francoise Gilot.   (Vincent Andrunas)
Danielle and Michael Dotts, Marion Lanier, Julie Maxey-Allison and Bonnie Grossman
3/10
Danielle and Michael Dotts, Marion Lanier, Julie Maxey-Allison and Bonnie Grossman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Helen Rovos and Gordon Hall
4/10
Helen Rovos and Gordon Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Charles Kaminski, Marti Kranzberg, Nile El-Wardani, Margaret Stevens Grossman and Dr. Michael Grossman
5/10
Charles Kaminski, Marti Kranzberg, Nile El-Wardani, Margaret Stevens Grossman and Dr. Michael Grossman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Arik Lerner, Maurizio Zanetti and Martin Haas
6/10
Arik Lerner, Maurizio Zanetti and Martin Haas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alix Hendricks and Vicki Plavchak
7/10
Alix Hendricks and Vicki Plavchak  (Vincent Andrunas)
Eric Brown and Nadia Bucquet
8/10
Eric Brown and Nadia Bucquet  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andre and Chandra Bordes and Nicholas Matousek
9/10
Andre and Chandra Bordes and Nicholas Matousek  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Mary Ann Calcott, Faye Tassviri, Anne Varick Lauder and Bernard Malhane
10/10
Dr. Mary Ann Calcott, Faye Tassviri, Anne Varick Lauder and Bernard Malhane  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Francoise Gilot, a French-born painter and former La Jolla resident who turned 100 in November, was honored for her contributions to the art world during a private exhibit of her works at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla on April 24.

Former La Jollan Françoise Gilot, 100, is still painting, her daughter says.

News

Photos: Francoise Gilot at 100: La Jolla event salutes painter, former resident and ‘Woman of the Century’

At 100 years old, prolific painter and former La Jolla resident Francoise Gilot is still taking the risks that marked her career.

Gilot — also known for her relationship with artist Pablo Picasso in the 1940s and early ‘50s and her marriage to scientist Jonas Salk from 1970 until his death in La Jolla in 1995 — was named “Woman of the Century” by the nonprofit Charter 100 International.

The Athenaeum exhibit, called “Gilot 100,” was presented by Gilot’s daughter Aurelia Engel and her husband, Colas Engel, along with Diana Pickett and Cynthia Burleson. Gilot was unable to travel from her home in New York and did not attend.

For more on Gilot, see story at link below:

https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/lifestyle/story/2022-05-10/francoise-gilot-at-100-la-jolla-celebration-salutes-painter-former-resident-and-woman-of-the-century

Photo GalleriesLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement