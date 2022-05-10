Athenaeum event honors painter and former La Jollan Francoise Gilot

Francoise Gilot, a French-born painter and former La Jolla resident who turned 100 in November, was honored for her contributions to the art world during a private exhibit of her works at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla on April 24.

Gilot — also known for her relationship with artist Pablo Picasso in the 1940s and early ‘50s and her marriage to scientist Jonas Salk from 1970 until his death in La Jolla in 1995 — was named “Woman of the Century” by the nonprofit Charter 100 International.

The Athenaeum exhibit, called “Gilot 100,” was presented by Gilot’s daughter Aurelia Engel and her husband, Colas Engel, along with Diana Pickett and Cynthia Burleson. Gilot was unable to travel from her home in New York and did not attend.

For more on Gilot, see story at link below:

https://www.ranchosantafereview.com/lifestyle/story/2022-05-10/francoise-gilot-at-100-la-jolla-celebration-salutes-painter-former-resident-and-woman-of-the-century