Cinco de Mayo fun at RSF Golf Club

RSF Golf Club members enjoyed a festive Cinco de Mayo event at the club May 5.

Cinco de Mayo at the RSF Golf Club

Doug and Catherine Benson, Connie and Bill McNally

Cinco de Mayo at the RSF Golf Club

Andretti Damico prepares corn on the barbeque

Cinco de Mayo treats at the RSF Golf Club

Garett and Lauren DiLandri, Crissy and Nick Slinde

