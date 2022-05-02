RSF Association hosts arboretum grand opening, trail walk

The Rancho Santa Fe Association hosted the grand opening of its arboretum on April 30. The arboretum that lines the golf course is a living display of the types of trees that can thrive in Rancho Santa Fe’s unique climate. About 50 trees have been planted along the golf course on San Elijo on both sides of the trail. The event included light refreshments followed by a presentation and a guided walking tour by the Association’s resident ecologist, lasting about a half hour.

Photos by Jon Clark