Beach & Country Guild hosts 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch ‘Spellbound’

The Beach & Country Guild presented a magical evening under the stars April 29 at the 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch, “Spellbound,” featuring a live performance by Master Magician Lance Burton. The evening took place at a private Rancho Santa Fe home where guests enjoyed bites and sips from supporting restaurants, wineries, and distilleries, and enjoyed Burton’s performance, as well as additional appearances by award-winning entertainers Michael Ammar, Mark Matsumoto, Christopher Hart, Kayla Drescher, Derek Ostovani, and Paul Green.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie