Beach & Country Guild hosts 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch ‘Spellbound’

Lizzie and Randy Sinnott, Michael Ammar, event host Michael Lamb, Jonathan Levit, Kasey Lansdale, event host/co-chair Ilene Lamb, Ralph Shelton. Seated: Shoot Ogawa, Brian Tolman, Paul Green
Hosts Ilene and Mike Lamb and the theme of the evening
Will Dwyer, Jennifer Dwyer, Bill Dwyer, Paul Green (performing close up sleight of hand), David West
Spellbound supporters
Michael and Autumn Stoff, Greg and Laine Lansing, Laurie and Masood Jabbar
Siri co-founder Adam Cheyer, magicians Lance Burton and Rick Seedman
Jeff Gibson, Michael Ammar, Grace Willard, and Margo Timon
Guests join The Beach & Country Guild at the 10th annual Regale in the Ranch, supporting San Diego United Cerebral Palsy
George Kaelin, Danny and Erica Shepherd, Phan and Andy Kaffka
Carrie Woodland, Sophia Alsadek, Alchera Ayyad, Nicole Rawson, Ellen Greenhill, Dana Stein
Christian Miller, BCG President Cathy Miller, Dustin DuBois
Phan Kaffka reacts to Derek Ostovanis up close sleight of hand card tricks
Gina and Al Jordan
BCG President Cathy Miller, Gala co-chair Maria Parnell and Todd Parnell, enjoying lavender martinis
Mark Matsumoto, Spellbound co-chair Ilene Lamb, Lance Burton, co-chairs Maria Parnell and Kristin Baldi
Hosts Ilene and Mike Lamb
Robert and Beach and Country Guild membership chair Bonnie Bernstein
Rick Seedman was one of many magicians who treated guests to mind boggling sleight of hand
The Beach & Country Guild presented a magical evening under the stars April 29 at the 10th Annual Regale in the Ranch, “Spellbound,” featuring a live performance by Master Magician Lance Burton. The evening took place at a private Rancho Santa Fe home where guests enjoyed bites and sips from supporting restaurants, wineries, and distilleries, and enjoyed Burton’s performance, as well as additional appearances by award-winning entertainers Michael Ammar, Mark Matsumoto, Christopher Hart, Kayla Drescher, Derek Ostovani, and Paul Green.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

