2022 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance enthralls thousands

Brooke Wix, Roxy Raban, Larry Davis, Dorian Ulmer, Sam Holty
Brooke Wix, Roxy Raban, Larry Davis, Dorian Ulmer, Sam Holty  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrew and Nicole Chang, Beth Zeiler and Jamel Daniels
Andrew and Nicole Chang, Beth Zeiler and Jamel Daniels  (Vincent Andrunas)
Amber Anderson, Kathryn Murphy
Amber Anderson, Kathryn Murphy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robin Miller, 1908 Bugatti Type 10 (the first Bugatti built!), from the William Lyon Family car collection
Robin Miller, 1908 Bugatti Type 10 (the first Bugatti built!), from the William Lyon Family car collection  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Adams (owner of the 1930 Type 46 Bugatti), Michael Adams (car restorer), Shawn Styles, Michael Morgan
Richard Adams (owner of the 1930 Type 46 Bugatti), Michael Adams (car restorer), Shawn Styles, Michael Morgan  (Vincent Andrunas)
2022 Best in Show winner: 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Louis Dubos Coupe (from the Nethercutt Collection)
2022 Best in Show winner: 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Louis Dubos Coupe (from the Nethercutt Collection)  (Vincent Andrunas)
2022 Best in Show winner: 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Louis Dubos Coupe (from the Nethercutt Collection)
2022 Best in Show winner: 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Louis Dubos Coupe (from the Nethercutt Collection)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bruce and Gail Bailey
Bruce and Gail Bailey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alan Yamanishi, Irene Pflaum, Patricia Flores
Alan Yamanishi, Irene Pflaum, Patricia Flores  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ferrari F50
Ferrari F50  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cristina Vega, Stephen Rutter (with a 1931 Bugatti Type 40A Roadster)
Cristina Vega, Stephen Rutter (with a 1931 Bugatti Type 40A Roadster)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ivanoska Stewart
Ivanoska Stewart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Erin Price, Jennifer and Bill Morrissey
Peter and Erin Price, Jennifer and Bill Morrissey  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bridget Ramey, Brandon White
Bridget Ramey, Brandon White  (Vincent Andrunas)
Trophies awaiting their winners
Trophies awaiting their winners  (Vincent Andrunas)
Two friends pose with a 1936 Packard 1404 Convertible Coupe
Two friends pose with a 1936 Packard 1404 Convertible Coupe  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dustin Sadler, Cassie Maynard, Chase Stanley, Donna Medrea, Todd Lempert
Dustin Sadler, Cassie Maynard, Chase Stanley, Donna Medrea, Todd Lempert  (Vincent Andrunas)
Roy Sayles, Cheryl Pontes-with 1931 Bianchi S8 (the only convertible of this model ever made)
Roy Sayles, Cheryl Pontes-with 1931 Bianchi S8 (the only convertible of this model ever made)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erik Bjontegard, Courtney Kobey (with a 1936 Delahaye 135 Competition Disappearing Top Convertible)
Erik Bjontegard, Courtney Kobey (with a 1936 Delahaye 135 Competition Disappearing Top Convertible)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Derek Van Woelderen, Vicki Zeiger, Brent Amerman
Derek Van Woelderen, Vicki Zeiger, Brent Amerman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie Morton, Cheryl Milana
Laurie Morton, Cheryl Milana  (Vincent Andrunas)
Katie and Patrick Scruggs, Peter and Judy Corrente
Katie and Patrick Scruggs, Peter and Judy Corrente  (Vincent Andrunas)
One of the newest Bugattis
One of the newest Bugattis  (Vincent Andrunas)
The new Ferrari Monza SP1
The new Ferrari Monza SP1  (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott Mires, Casandra Early, Snezana Nesic, Louis Blum
Scott Mires, Casandra Early, Snezana Nesic, Louis Blum  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rose Dweck, Jordan Cleary, Robert Levy (with a 1926 Bugatti Type 38 Roadster)
Rose Dweck, Jordan Cleary, Robert Levy (with a 1926 Bugatti Type 38 Roadster)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Dorvillier (La Jolla Concours chairman), Addison Simmons, Tracy Hoogenberg
Michael Dorvillier (La Jolla Concours chairman), Addison Simmons, Tracy Hoogenberg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Roger Sullivan, Wil and Janine Killmer, Troy Kennedy
Roger Sullivan, Wil and Janine Killmer, Troy Kennedy  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cristina Vega, Stephen Rutter (with a 1931 Bugatti Type 40A Roadster)
Cristina Vega, Stephen Rutter (with a 1931 Bugatti Type 40A Roadster)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lori Yocum, Jessica Yocum
Lori Yocum, Jessica Yocum  (Vincent Andrunas)
Logan Byrnes, Frank Grannis, Kim Kelly, Francesca Fabiani, Kiley Wallace
Logan Byrnes, Frank Grannis, Kim Kelly, Francesca Fabiani, Kiley Wallace  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Thompson, Melissa Danekas
Jennifer Thompson, Melissa Danekas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Perry and Judith Mansfield, Leslie Gallo, David Young
Dr. Perry and Judith Mansfield, Leslie Gallo, David Young  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chance and Melanie Balwin, Judi Ruocco, Robert Fudge
Chance and Melanie Balwin, Judi Ruocco, Robert Fudge  (Vincent Andrunas)
Car lovers from near and far converged on Ellen Browning Scripps Park on April 24 for the 16th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. Auto aficianados came to socialize and be seen—but mainly to marvel at the beauty of nearly 150 stunning, fully-restored examples of some of the finest automobiles in the world (and some classic motorcycles). This year, the “featured marque” was Bugatti, and the “celebrated marque” was the Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing” Coupe, but there were numerous other brands and models, many quite rare, and all lovingly restored to virtual perfection. Other Concours attractions included fly-bys of unique and historic aircraft and a VIP garden with numerous food booths and bars.

