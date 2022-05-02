2022 La Jolla Concours d’Elegance enthralls thousands

Car lovers from near and far converged on Ellen Browning Scripps Park on April 24 for the 16th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance. Auto aficianados came to socialize and be seen—but mainly to marvel at the beauty of nearly 150 stunning, fully-restored examples of some of the finest automobiles in the world (and some classic motorcycles). This year, the “featured marque” was Bugatti, and the “celebrated marque” was the Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing” Coupe, but there were numerous other brands and models, many quite rare, and all lovingly restored to virtual perfection. Other Concours attractions included fly-bys of unique and historic aircraft and a VIP garden with numerous food booths and bars.