“Miracle Babies and Berries”
Local nonprofit Miracle Babies hosted the “Miracle Babies and Berries” pop-up event April 24 at Carlsbad Strawberry Company in Carlsbad. Proceeds from the event will benefit the launch of My Brain & My Baby, the nonprofit’s new Maternal Mental Health (MMH) program. The event featured strawberry picking paired with family-fun activities, including a sunflower maze, free games and more.
My Brain & My Baby aims to support perinatal mothers suffering from MMH disorders with early detection and acute mental health care. MMH disorders are characterized by a prolonged period of emotional disturbance during pregnancy and the first year after childbirth. Visit www.MiracleBabies.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
