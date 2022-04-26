Advertisement
“Miracle Babies and Berries”

Benjamin, Tim, Amy, and Logan Sullivan  (Jon Clark)
The Smith family  (Jon Clark)
Marianela Camarillo (Exec Dir, Miracle Babies), Sheila Kubota (Clinical Director)  (Jon Clark)
Elana Schiff (Events & Spec Proj Coordinator), Em Doyle (Program Mgr, My Brain and My Baby)  (Jon Clark)
Em Doyle (Program Mgr, My Brain and My Baby), James Blake  (Jon Clark)
Kim, Harper, and Travis LeGrand  (Jon Clark)
Heather Ukegawa (Owner, Carlsbad Strawberry Company), Sandra Camarillo, Marianela Camarillo (Exec Dir, Miracle Babies)  (Jon Clark)
Agnes Whitton, Annabelle Marsh  (Jon Clark)
Marianela Camarillo (Exec Dir, Miracle Babies), Sheila Kubota (Clinical Director)  (Jon Clark)
Heather Ukegawa (Owner, Carlsbad Strawberry Company), Sandra Camarillo, Marianela Camarillo (Exec Dir, Miracle Babies)  (Jon Clark)
Families enjoy picking strawberries together at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company  (Jon Clark)
Agnes Whitton, Annabelle Marsh  (Jon Clark)
Elana Schiff (Events & Spec Proj Coordinator), Em Doyle (Program Mgr, My Brain and My Baby)  (Jon Clark)
The Smith family  (Jon Clark)
A beautiful and fun day in the Strawberry fields  (Jon Clark)
Families enjoy picking strawberries together at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company  (Jon Clark)
Kim, Harper, and Travis LeGrand  (Jon Clark)
Benjamin, Tim, Amy, and Logan Sullivan  (Jon Clark)
Solana and Layla Kubota  (Jon Clark)
Benjamin, Tim, Amy, and Logan Sullivan  (Jon Clark)
Miracle Babies My Brain & My Baby program came to the Carlsbad Strawberry Company to raise awareness for their new maternal mental health program  (Jon Clark)
Em Doyle (Program Mgr, My Brain and My Baby), James Blake  (Jon Clark)
Local nonprofit Miracle Babies hosted the “Miracle Babies and Berries” pop-up event April 24 at Carlsbad Strawberry Company in Carlsbad. Proceeds from the event will benefit the launch of My Brain & My Baby, the nonprofit’s new Maternal Mental Health (MMH) program. The event featured strawberry picking paired with family-fun activities, including a sunflower maze, free games and more.

My Brain & My Baby aims to support perinatal mothers suffering from MMH disorders with early detection and acute mental health care. MMH disorders are characterized by a prolonged period of emotional disturbance during pregnancy and the first year after childbirth. Visit www.MiracleBabies.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

