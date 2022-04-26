FACE holds 11th annual Bags & Baubles benefit event

The nonprofit Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) hosted its 11th annual Bags & Baubles event April 24 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. Hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and accessories were available at the event through a silent auction to benefit local pets in need of critical and life-saving veterinary care. The event also included live music, beverages, food and more. Visit Face4Pets.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie