FACE holds 11th annual Bags & Baubles benefit event
1/17
Event chair Sherryl Lynn, Olympic medalist Susie Atwood, Board President Cini Robb, Vice Chair/event host Amber Yoo, Executive Director Steph Coolidge (Robert_McKenzie)
2/17
Event chairs Sherryl Lynn and Gina Jordan, Kathryn Herrera with social media star Lil Hobbs (Robert_McKenzie)
3/17
Marketing Director Nichole Gray, FACE Foundation Board President/Founder Cini Robb with sign promoting FF online shop (Wagnpurrshop.org) (Robert_McKenzie)
4/17
Dana Falstad, Irene Patton (Robert_McKenzie)
5/17
Tina Chen, Chantale Rondeau (Robert_McKenzie)
6/17
Kay Hansen, Laura Shiomi, Bill Hahlbohm (Robert_McKenzie)
7/17
Dr. Jaz and Mehndi Dhaliwal (Robert_McKenzie)
8/17
Mary Shinn enters her raffle ticket (Robert_McKenzie)
9/17
Shopping the large selection of purses (Robert_McKenzie)
10/17
Lisa McGuigan, Ashley Cunningham (Robert_McKenzie)
11/17
Teri Bloom, Leah Bloom, Julia Norman, Kathy Colarusso (Robert_McKenzie)
12/17
Title sponsor/host Dr. Sirius K. Yoo of SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, with Quinn (Robert_McKenzie)
13/17
Arash Sarlati, Judi Sanzo, Justina Kirkland (Robert_McKenzie)
14/17
Dr. Bryna Kane, Board President Cini Robb (Robert_McKenzie)
15/17
Marie Green, Rita Lancaster, and Maria Delgado check out jewelry displays (Robert_McKenzie)
16/17
Guests enjoyed a spring day in the ranch (Robert_McKenzie)
17/17
Rita Lancaster, Advisory board member Marie Green, event chair Gina Jordan, Lori Bertran, Maria Delgado (Robert_McKenzie)
The nonprofit Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) hosted its 11th annual Bags & Baubles event April 24 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. Hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and accessories were available at the event through a silent auction to benefit local pets in need of critical and life-saving veterinary care. The event also included live music, beverages, food and more. Visit Face4Pets.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
