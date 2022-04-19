Advertisement
RSF Golf Club hosts festive Easter activities

RSF Golf Club general manager Todd Huizinga asks the children to line up for the Easter Egg Hunt
RSF Golf Club general manager Todd Huizinga asks the children to line up for the Easter Egg Hunt  (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
Off they go at the RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
Off they go at the RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
The Easter Bunny does a final check of the eggs to be sure they are ready for the Easter Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club
The Easter Bunny does a final check of the eggs to be sure they are ready for the Easter Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club  (Jon Clark)
Adeline Ninegar, Lily Scripp, Fiona Ninegar
Adeline Ninegar, Lily Scripp, Fiona Ninegar  (Jon Clark)
Mia and Mason Campbell pose with their father at the RSF Golf Club before the egg hunt
Mia and Mason Campbell pose with their father at the RSF Golf Club before the egg hunt  (Jon Clark)
Bruce Dunn with Kelli, Caleb, and Chad Hensle
Bruce Dunn with Kelli, Caleb, and Chad Hensle  (Jon Clark)
Maya Collier has her face painted by Free Spirit the Clown
Maya Collier has her face painted by Free Spirit the Clown  (Jon Clark)
Olson, Aimee, and Lincoln Bitterlin visit with the Easter Bunny
Olson, Aimee, and Lincoln Bitterlin visit with the Easter Bunny  (Jon Clark)
Grace and Heidi Stevens visit with the Easter Bunny
Grace and Heidi Stevens visit with the Easter Bunny  (Jon Clark)
The Campbell family
The Campbell family  (Jon Clark)
The Schulte family with friend Saylor Frick
The Schulte family with friend Saylor Frick  (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
Greer and Paul Hartman
Greer and Paul Hartman  (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022
RSF Golf Club Easter Egg Hunt 2022  (Jon Clark)
Children line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club
Children line up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the RSF Golf Club  (Jon Clark)
The Campbell family
The Campbell family  (Jon Clark)
Maggie and Lilly Meier
Maggie and Lilly Meier  (Jon Clark)
Jace and Ryder Valentine
Jace and Ryder Valentine  (Jon Clark)
The Scripp family
The Scripp family  (Jon Clark)
The Meier family
The Meier family  (Jon Clark)
Olson and Aimee Bitterlin
Olson and Aimee Bitterlin  (Jon Clark)
The Scripp family
The Scripp family  (Jon Clark)
The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club celebrated Easter on April 17 with family-friendly activities open to all Association members and their guests.

The festivities included Easter egg hunts, visits with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce houses, balloons, a petting zoo and an Easter brunch.

Photos by Jon Clark

