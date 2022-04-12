Advertisement
Shelter to Soldier hosts donor-appreciation event

Cassie Bostrom, Graham Bloem (Shelter to Soldier co-founder/president), service dog "Jack," Tracy and Ingo Hentschel
Kyrie Bloem (Shelter to Soldier co-founder/vice president), Tony Choi, Kathy Burnell, Mike Frasier, Dr. Lindsey Hackett
Henny and Sandra Den Uijl, Paget Hutson, Sarah Grant
Bob Stefanko, Mia Park, Karen and Jeff Shabel
Danielle Boyer (with "Major"), Adriana Mendoza, Kayla Buford (with "Riley")
Cassie Bostrom, Graham Bloem (Shelter to Soldier co-founder/president), service dog "Jack," Tracy and Ingo Hentschel
Katie Koentje, Kristin Krahl, Tom and Jennifer McFarlin
Sydney Frye (with "Paisley"), Matt and Amy Galusha
Tommy Moore (with "Moose"), Lisa and David Moss
Richard Barrow (with "Milk Dud"), Dustin Potash (with "Nigel"), Nicky Moore (with "Moose")
Shelter to Soldier hosted its “Red Star Thank You Soiree” donor-appreciation event on March 25 at The Lakehouse in San Marcos. The event included live music, small bites, complimentary beer and wine service.

Shelter to Soldier is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury and/or other psychological injuries. The program also places Emotional Support Animals with active duty military and veterans, and deploys their Shelter to Soldier Canine Ambassadors, a team of therapy dogs, to provide visits of love and comfort to active duty military, veterans and their families as well as community partners throughout Southern California. For more information, visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

