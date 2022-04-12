Community Concerts of RSF hosts Michael Evans and band

Review: Michael Evans performed with a lively four-member band at the Fellowship Hall on April 7, putting on a fantastic and upbeat concert closing the successful 2021-22 season for Community Concerts of RSF. The concert theme was “Feeling Good!” and definitely everyone was as they listened to the songbook of Michael Buble, and also songs recorded by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and other popular singers. A delightful and very sweet extra in his program was a video of Evans and his wife singing as a duet, plus another video crooning to his newborn daughter. As usual, the audience was enthusiastic and appreciative of all the fun entertainment and especially the opportunity to visit outdoors with friends and neighbors while enjoying a glass of wine, compliments of Northern Trust, plus other beverages and appetizers from Seaside Market. — Report by Gail Kendall

Photos by Jon Clark