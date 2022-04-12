Advertisement
Community Concerts of RSF hosts Michael Evans and band

Tim Christensen (bass), Gordon Peeke (drums), guest vocalist MIchael Evans, Brian Silverman (guitar), Dan Myers (piano)
Tim Christensen (bass), Gordon Peeke (drums), guest vocalist MIchael Evans, Brian Silverman (guitar), Dan Myers (piano)  (Jon Clark)
Ann Rible, Roger Kuppinger
Ann Rible, Roger Kuppinger  (Jon Clark)
Barbara Burch, Barbara Naas, Judy Hecker, Marjorie Camp
Barbara Burch, Barbara Naas, Judy Hecker, Marjorie Camp  (Jon Clark)
Lee and Brad Bassett
Lee and Brad Bassett  (Jon Clark)
Chuck and Gail Kendall
Chuck and Gail Kendall  (Jon Clark)
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann  (Jon Clark)
Marla Hess, Kathy McElhinney, Sue and Bill Weber
Marla Hess, Kathy McElhinney, Sue and Bill Weber  (Jon Clark)
RSF Community Concerts attendees gather at the Village Church before the event
RSF Community Concerts attendees gather at the Village Church before the event  (Jon Clark)
Dr. Karen Curd, Jana Green, David Wilson
Dr. Karen Curd, Jana Green, David Wilson  (Jon Clark)
Nancy Miller, Kathy Stumm
Nancy Miller, Kathy Stumm  (Jon Clark)
Betsy Neu, Sandra Osborn
Betsy Neu, Sandra Osborn  (Jon Clark)
Lindsay Osborne, Ann Park
Lindsay Osborne, Ann Park  (Jon Clark)
Gary Dilworth, Donna Mack, Joyce and Dan Greco
Gary Dilworth, Donna Mack, Joyce and Dan Greco  (Jon Clark)
Laurel LeMarie, Louis Valerio, Bill and Marion Hinchy
Laurel LeMarie, Louis Valerio, Bill and Marion Hinchy  (Jon Clark)
David Herrington, Virginia Chasey, Dee Silver, Kent LeMarie
David Herrington, Virginia Chasey, Dee Silver, Kent LeMarie  (Jon Clark)
Sandy Yayaos, Dawnelle Tanner
Sandy Yayaos, Dawnelle Tanner  (Jon Clark)
Rosie and Steve Eckberg
Rosie and Steve Eckberg  (Jon Clark)
John Tanner, Art Yayanos
John Tanner, Art Yayanos  (Jon Clark)
Molly Santisteven, Charles and Susan Butler, Dr. Raj Grover
Molly Santisteven, Charles and Susan Butler, Dr. Raj Grover  (Jon Clark)
Wes Smith, Steven King, Vearle Smith
Wes Smith, Steven King, Vearle Smith  (Jon Clark)
Review: Michael Evans performed with a lively four-member band at the Fellowship Hall on April 7, putting on a fantastic and upbeat concert closing the successful 2021-22 season for Community Concerts of RSF. The concert theme was “Feeling Good!” and definitely everyone was as they listened to the songbook of Michael Buble, and also songs recorded by Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and other popular singers. A delightful and very sweet extra in his program was a video of Evans and his wife singing as a duet, plus another video crooning to his newborn daughter. As usual, the audience was enthusiastic and appreciative of all the fun entertainment and especially the opportunity to visit outdoors with friends and neighbors while enjoying a glass of wine, compliments of Northern Trust, plus other beverages and appetizers from Seaside Market. — Report by Gail Kendall

Photos by Jon Clark

