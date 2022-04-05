Advertisement
Village Church showcases Duke Ellington’s sacred music at concert

Music Director Juan Carlos Acosta and members of The Village Community Chorale  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Village Community Chorale with Conductor Juan Carlos Acosta and vocalist Denise Tillman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Music Director Juan Carlos Acosta conducts The Village Community Chorale and the Rancho Santa Fe Big Band at the Spring Concert  (Robert_McKenzie)
Randall and Anne-Marie Tweed  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathleen Hawkins and Mia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, Alice Rohdy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ted Anasis, Debbie and Larry Osburn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Keith Edwards, Contemporary Worship Leader Barbara Haran, Joannie MacKirdy, Andrea Acosta, Jan Caldwell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rev. Dr. Neal Presa, Francie Murphy, Rick Mitchell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Edward Strole, Sophie Pestolis, Jean Strole  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lori Edwards, Gena Wilson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jim and Lydia Dunn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Andrew Johnson, Rev. Dr. Jack Baca, Karen Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Village Church hosted Duke Ellingtons Concert of Sacred Music, first recorded in 1966  (Robert_McKenzie)
Duke Ellington’s collection of sacred music was performed by the Village Church Community Chorale with special guest Denise Tillman and the Rancho Santa Fe Big Band on April 3 in the Village Church Sanctuary. Written between 1965 and 1973, Ellington’s Sacred Concert features a collection of pieces that reflect his faith through music, combining elements of jazz, classical music, choral music, spirituals, gospel, blues and dance. Juan Carlos Acosta, Village Church director of music ministries, presented a pre-concert lecture covering the history of the work including its place in religious life and the civil rights movement.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

