Village Church showcases Duke Ellington’s sacred music at concert

Duke Ellington’s collection of sacred music was performed by the Village Church Community Chorale with special guest Denise Tillman and the Rancho Santa Fe Big Band on April 3 in the Village Church Sanctuary. Written between 1965 and 1973, Ellington’s Sacred Concert features a collection of pieces that reflect his faith through music, combining elements of jazz, classical music, choral music, spirituals, gospel, blues and dance. Juan Carlos Acosta, Village Church director of music ministries, presented a pre-concert lecture covering the history of the work including its place in religious life and the civil rights movement.

Photos by Robert McKenzie