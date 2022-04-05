Advertisement
Tea 3 Foundation holds benefit for Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary

Judith Gases, Tracee Brunetti, Raj Grover, Renee Kaswan, Cherie Gilmour  (Jon Clark)
The Tea3 Foundation held its first 2022 fundraiser at Morgan Run Country Club
2/34
The Tea3 Foundation held its first 2022 fundraiser at Morgan Run Country Club  (Jon Clark)
Jeremy and Raquel Martin  (Jon Clark)
Amy Dibiase, Jory Spady  (Jon Clark)
Peter Hopka, Zoraya de la Bastida  (Jon Clark)
MJ Wittman, Stephanie Kourie  (Jon Clark)
Jeremy and Raquel Martin  (Jon Clark)
Kirsten Long, Liz Xu Leonie Shapiro, Liliana Sills  (Jon Clark)
Gina and Al Jordan  (Jon Clark)
Leonie Shapiro, jewelry designer Nadia Kuznetsova (Nadine by Nadia), Susan Leonard  (Jon Clark)
Miriam Smotrich, Esther Rodriguez, artist Julia San Roman, Mary Drake  (Jon Clark)
Kirsten Long, Liz Xu Leonie Shapiro, Liliana Sills  (Jon Clark)
Paul and Joan Lofgren  (Jon Clark)
Kevin and Kristi Brown  (Jon Clark)
Pam and Keith Fox  (Jon Clark)
Pooneh Hamzei, Gina Jordan, Deana Ingalls, Sandy diCicco, musical guest Ryan Bueter, Sandra den Uijl, Susan Leonard, Niki Tesak; seated: Eloise Christopher (founder of Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary) and Esther Rodriguez  (Jon Clark)
Judith Gases, Tracee Brunetti, Raj Grover, Renee Kaswan, Cherie Gilmour  (Jon Clark)
Sharon Ruhnau, Paul Neuharth, Karen Hirr, Forrest Neuharth  (Jon Clark)
Stacy and Mark Lindsey  (Jon Clark)
Tom Giles, Brian Bonar, and David Pickett from Dalrada Corporation  (Jon Clark)
Gina and Al Jordan  (Jon Clark)
Ryan Bueter and Donny Scott the ‘Killer Dueling Pianos’  (Jon Clark)
Ryan Bueter and Donny Scott the ‘Killer Dueling Pianos’  (Jon Clark)
Destinee Pham, Susan Leonard with R. Roger Rowe School volunteers Joseph Casanova and Justin Kelly  (Jon Clark)
Eloise Christopher (founder of Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary), Haley Dean, Kathleen Babcock  (Jon Clark)
MJ Wittman, Stephanie Kourie  (Jon Clark)
Adriana Mokhtari  (Jon Clark)
cm-tea3founda-2203-033.jpg  (Jon Clark)
Ryan Bueter and Donny Scott the ‘Killer Dueling Pianos’  (Jon Clark)
Eloise Christopher (founder of Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary), Haley Dean, Kathleen Babcock  (Jon Clark)
Kristi and Kevin Brown  (Jon Clark)
Rozanne, Eileen, and Brian Reguly  (Jon Clark)
Pam and Keith Fox  (Jon Clark)
Nena Jo Haskins, Sharon Ruhnel, Renee Kaswan  (Jon Clark)
The Tea 3 Foundation hosted a fundraising event for Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary on March 29 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

“Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary was a logical choice for support by the Tea3 Foundation. Their mission is to facilitate the bridging of people and animals in a natural setting, with the intention of healing two souls at once,” stated Sandra denUjil, Tea 3 Foundation president and founder, in a news release. “The Sanctuary is in need of funding projects to expand its Equine Therapy, holistic rescue horse rehabilitation, domestic and wildlife animal programs to provide emotional support to veterans and autistic children.”

For more information on the Tea 3 Foundation and Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary, visit www.tea3foundation.org and petsinparadiseranch.com/the-sanctuary/

Photos by Jon Clark

