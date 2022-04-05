Tea 3 Foundation holds benefit for Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary

The Tea 3 Foundation hosted a fundraising event for Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary on March 29 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

“Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary was a logical choice for support by the Tea3 Foundation. Their mission is to facilitate the bridging of people and animals in a natural setting, with the intention of healing two souls at once,” stated Sandra denUjil, Tea 3 Foundation president and founder, in a news release. “The Sanctuary is in need of funding projects to expand its Equine Therapy, holistic rescue horse rehabilitation, domestic and wildlife animal programs to provide emotional support to veterans and autistic children.”

For more information on the Tea 3 Foundation and Paradise Dreams Animal Sanctuary, visit www.tea3foundation.org and petsinparadiseranch.com/the-sanctuary/

Photos by Jon Clark