Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts holds 30th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Joe McClain, Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Beverly and James Lofton
1/39
Joe McClain, Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Beverly and James Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Kristen Grindheim, Jeri Dau-Yacovelle, Julie Yahnke, Allison Yahnke
2/39
Kristen Grindheim, Jeri Dau-Yacovelle, Julie Yahnke, Allison Yahnke  (Jon Clark)
Theresa and Mark Slane, John and Jerris Heiss
3/39
Theresa and Mark Slane, John and Jerris Heiss  (Jon Clark)
Sara, Keiko, Reed, and Rob Lake
4/39
Sara, Keiko, Reed, and Rob Lake  (Jon Clark)
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford
5/39
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford  (Jon Clark)
Theresa and Mark Slane, John and Jerris Heiss
6/39
Theresa and Mark Slane, John and Jerris Heiss  (Jon Clark)
Gonzalo and Judy Villamil
7/39
Gonzalo and Judy Villamil  (Jon Clark)
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney
8/39
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney  (Jon Clark)
Sara, Keiko, Reed, and Rob Lake
9/39
Sara, Keiko, Reed, and Rob Lake  (Jon Clark)
Bob Brasher, Lori and Tom Cavallo
10/39
Bob Brasher, Lori and Tom Cavallo  (Jon Clark)
Willie Buchanon, Stirling Sharp, Pete Shaw, Beverly Lofton
11/39
Willie Buchanon, Stirling Sharp, Pete Shaw, Beverly Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Julie Burgess, Beverly Lofton
12/39
Julie Burgess, Beverly Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Julie Burgess, Beverly Lofton
13/39
Julie Burgess, Beverly Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney
14/39
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney  (Jon Clark)
Joe Johnson, Dawn Singleton, Tom Feerick, Dale Yahnke
15/39
Joe Johnson, Dawn Singleton, Tom Feerick, Dale Yahnke  (Jon Clark)
Auctioneer Mike Hogan
16/39
Auctioneer Mike Hogan  (Jon Clark)
Ladd Malone, Braden Brasher
17/39
Ladd Malone, Braden Brasher  (Jon Clark)
James Esler, Kristopher Williams, Alberto Diaz, Michael Song
18/39
James Esler, Kristopher Williams, Alberto Diaz, Michael Song  (Jon Clark)
Sue Peterson, Lavonne Borsheim, Kari Shaw
19/39
Sue Peterson, Lavonne Borsheim, Kari Shaw  (Jon Clark)
Braden Brasher, Maggie Shoecraft, Bob Shoecraft
20/39
Braden Brasher, Maggie Shoecraft, Bob Shoecraft  (Jon Clark)
James Esler, Kristopher Williams, Alberto Diaz, Michael Song
21/39
James Esler, Kristopher Williams, Alberto Diaz, Michael Song  (Jon Clark)
Sue Peterson, Lavonne Borsheim, Kari Shaw
22/39
Sue Peterson, Lavonne Borsheim, Kari Shaw  (Jon Clark)
Willie Buchanon, Stirling Sharp, Pete Shaw, Tim Brown, James Lofton
23/39
Willie Buchanon, Stirling Sharp, Pete Shaw, Tim Brown, James Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Sheldon Morris, Catriona Jamieson, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start)
24/39
Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Sheldon Morris, Catriona Jamieson, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start)  (Jon Clark)
Alexis Ostrow, Dr. Greg Ostrow (Fresh Start Medical Director), Sydney Ostrow, and Dr. Stacy Ostrow
25/39
Alexis Ostrow, Dr. Greg Ostrow (Fresh Start Medical Director), Sydney Ostrow, and Dr. Stacy Ostrow  (Jon Clark)
Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Sheldon Morris, Catriona Jamieson, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start)
26/39
Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Sheldon Morris, Catriona Jamieson, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start)  (Jon Clark)
Gonzalo and Judy Villamil
27/39
Gonzalo and Judy Villamil  (Jon Clark)
Bob Brasher, Lori and Tom Cavallo
28/39
Bob Brasher, Lori and Tom Cavallo  (Jon Clark)
29/39
cm-freshstr-2203-026.jpg  (Jon Clark)
Pete and Kari Shaw, Beverly and James Lofton
30/39
Pete and Kari Shaw, Beverly and James Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Keith Fox, Deana and John Ingalls
31/39
Keith Fox, Deana and John Ingalls  (Jon Clark)
Paul, Brandy, and Spencer Schwab
32/39
Paul, Brandy, and Spencer Schwab  (Jon Clark)
Joe Johnson, Dawn Singleton, Tom Feerick, Dale Yahnke
33/39
Joe Johnson, Dawn Singleton, Tom Feerick, Dale Yahnke  (Jon Clark)
Sara and Keiko Lake
34/39
Sara and Keiko Lake  (Jon Clark)
Dorrie Stutz, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney
35/39
Dorrie Stutz, Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford, Jeff Linney  (Jon Clark)
Steve and Chris Emerson, Cari Bacon, Joe Spirito
36/39
Steve and Chris Emerson, Cari Bacon, Joe Spirito  (Jon Clark)
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford
37/39
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford  (Jon Clark)
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford
38/39
Michelle Pius (Chief Development Officer, Fresh Start), Denny Sanford  (Jon Clark)
Joe McClain, Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Beverly and James Lofton
39/39
Joe McClain, Shari Brasher (CEO, Fresh Start), Beverly and James Lofton  (Jon Clark)
Share

San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts held its 30th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by actor and longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro March 27 and 28 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The event included celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks, and a silent auction.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities by providing reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to offer them the medical care they need. Visit FreshStart.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement