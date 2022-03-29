RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance

The RSF Education Foundation hosted the Father-Daughter Dance March 25 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. R. Roger Rowe daughters and their dads, or special family members or friends, danced the night away to the theme, “I love you to the moon and back.” The heavily-attended event was chaired by Robin Jass and Sarah Zenoff and all attendees had a wonderful time.

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark