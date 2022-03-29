Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance

Lily, Pedram, and Ivy Hariri
1/35
Lily, Pedram, and Ivy Hariri  (Jon Clark)
Paul and Cassidy Seitz
2/35
Paul and Cassidy Seitz  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Hannah Bard
3/35
Alex and Hannah Bard  (Jon Clark)
Bella and Bernie Diaz
4/35
Bella and Bernie Diaz  (Jon Clark)
Todd and Mackenzie Mikles
5/35
Todd and Mackenzie Mikles  (Jon Clark)
Nicole and Tom Pataluch
6/35
Nicole and Tom Pataluch  (Jon Clark)
Frank and Katya Kern
7/35
Frank and Katya Kern  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Hannah Bard
8/35
Alex and Hannah Bard  (Jon Clark)
Ellie and Danny Shepherd
9/35
Ellie and Danny Shepherd  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Hannah Bard, Ryan and Charlie Alfred
10/35
Alex and Hannah Bard, Ryan and Charlie Alfred  (Jon Clark)
Adelaide and Brandon Barber
11/35
Adelaide and Brandon Barber  (Jon Clark)
Ellie and Danny Shepherd
12/35
Ellie and Danny Shepherd  (Jon Clark)
Layla and Ryan Renner
13/35
Layla and Ryan Renner  (Jon Clark)
Serafina and Stefan Russell
14/35
Serafina and Stefan Russell  (Jon Clark)
Bella and Bernie Diaz
15/35
Bella and Bernie Diaz  (Jon Clark)
Maddie and Paul Kim
16/35
Maddie and Paul Kim  (Jon Clark)
Jenna and Choukri Belghazi
17/35
Jenna and Choukri Belghazi  (Jon Clark)
Todd and Mackenzie Mikles
18/35
Todd and Mackenzie Mikles  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Hannah Bard, Ryan and Charlie Alfred
19/35
Alex and Hannah Bard, Ryan and Charlie Alfred  (Jon Clark)
Alex and Mia Zaydenberg
20/35
Alex and Mia Zaydenberg  (Jon Clark)
Diba and Afshin Shaybani
21/35
Diba and Afshin Shaybani  (Jon Clark)
Serafina and Stefan Russell
22/35
Serafina and Stefan Russell  (Jon Clark)
Maddie and Paul Kim
23/35
Maddie and Paul Kim  (Jon Clark)
Steve and Leila McBride
24/35
Steve and Leila McBride  (Jon Clark)
Bekah and Jim Jenkins
25/35
Bekah and Jim Jenkins  (Jon Clark)
Spencer and Addison Doty
26/35
Spencer and Addison Doty  (Jon Clark)
Priscila, Lorena, Gerardo, and Casilda Pasquel
27/35
Priscila, Lorena, Gerardo, and Casilda Pasquel  (Jon Clark)
Avery and Jon Gottfried
28/35
Avery and Jon Gottfried  (Jon Clark)
Gavan and Amelia Rose James
29/35
Gavan and Amelia Rose James  (Jon Clark)
Nicole and Tom Pataluch
30/35
Nicole and Tom Pataluch  (Jon Clark)
Layla and Ryan Renner
31/35
Layla and Ryan Renner  (Jon Clark)
Diba and Afshin Shaybani
32/35
Diba and Afshin Shaybani  (Jon Clark)
Juliet and Matt Kelsay
33/35
Juliet and Matt Kelsay  (Jon Clark)
Ken and Ingrid Buechler
34/35
Ken and Ingrid Buechler  (Jon Clark)
Alexa and Miguel Costa
35/35
Alexa and Miguel Costa  (Jon Clark)
Share

The RSF Education Foundation hosted the Father-Daughter Dance March 25 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. R. Roger Rowe daughters and their dads, or special family members or friends, danced the night away to the theme, “I love you to the moon and back.” The heavily-attended event was chaired by Robin Jass and Sarah Zenoff and all attendees had a wonderful time.

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement