Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society mixes plates and piano at WinterFest Gala

The La Jolla Music Society presented its WinterFest Gala, chaired by Rancho Santa Fe resident Susan Hoehn, on March 18 in downtown San Diego. The event included a champagne reception, dinner and an auction at the Westgate Hotel and a sold-out performance by pianist Lang Lang at the Balboa Theatre, as well as a post-concert dessert reception with Lang.

Hoehn said that the La Jolla Music Society “is a fabulous organization that has been bringing world-class music to San Diego for over 50 years. LJMS has no artists of its own, but brings the best artists in the world to perform in San Diego. In 2018 we opened our own performance complex in La Jolla, The Conrad Performing Arts Center, which has 3 venues.” In addition, Hoehn said, “We have a music school in an under-served neighborhood in San Diego where students can receive music instruction and work toward earning their own instruments.”

The Music Society says the gala provides the majority of the financial support needed for its education and community engagement programs. For more information, visit ljms.org/the-conrad/