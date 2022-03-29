Advertisement
Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society mixes plates and piano at WinterFest Gala

Todd Schultz, Bill and Susan Hoehn and Inon Barnatan
1/18
La Jolla Music Society President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz, Bill Hoehn, event chairwoman Susan Hoehn and SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan attend the Music Society’s WinterFest Gala on March 18.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, Debbe Deverill and Sylvia and Steve Re
2/18
Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, Debbe Deverill and Sylvia and Steve Re  (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher Beach, Brenda Baker, Steve Baum and Sue and Peter Wagener
3/18
Christopher Beach, Brenda Baker, La Jolla Music Society board Chairman Steve Baum, Sue Wagener and board Vice Chairman Peter Wagener  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joseph Wong, Vivian Lim, Debbie Turner and Armi and Al Williams
4/18
Joseph Wong, Vivian Lim, Debbie Turner and Armi and Al Williams  (Vincent Andrunas)
June Shillman, pianist Lang Lang and La Jolla Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal
5/18
June Shillman, pianist Lang Lang and La Jolla Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal  (Vincent Andrunas)
Angel and Fred Kleinbub, Joy Frieman and Raffaella Belanich
6/18
Angel and Fred Kleinbub, Joy Frieman and Raffaella Belanich  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ardem Patapoutian, Nancy Hong, Dorothea Laub, Martha Gilmer and Katy MacDonald
7/18
Ardem Patapoutian, Nancy Hong, Dorothea Laub, Martha Gilmer and Katy MacDonald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen and Lindsey Gamp, Cathy Rempel, Virginia Delgado and Ryan Bordelon
8/18
Stephen and Lindsey Gamp, Cathy Rempel, Virginia Delgado and Ryan Bordelon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Asvali, Tony Panah, Melissa Dennis, Kara Hanning and George Dennis
9/18
Mary Asvali, Tony Panah, Melissa Dennis, Kara Hanning and George Dennis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Elie and Diana Lombrozo, Elisa and Richard Jaime and Silvija and Brian Devine
10/18
Elie and Diana Lombrozo, Elisa and Richard Jaime and Silvija and Brian Devine  (Vincent Andrunas)
Harold Jones, Mary Ann Beyster, Barbara Enberg and Jim Beyster
11/18
Harold Jones, Mary Ann Beyster, Barbara Enberg and Jim Beyster  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cenley Henly, Judy Adler and Margaret Jackson
12/18
Cenley Henly, Judy Adler and Margaret Jackson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes, Ingrid Salazar and Dolly and Victor Woo
13/18
Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes, Ingrid Salazar and Dolly and Victor Woo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hank and Robin Nordhoff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller
14/18
Hank and Robin Nordhoff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monica Fimbres, Aldara Camarena, Oscar Strauss, Diana Lady Dougan and Ingrid Johnson
15/18
Monica Fimbres, Aldara Camarena, Oscar Strauss, Diana Lady Dougan and Ingrid Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peggy Preuss, Bob Dynes, Peter Preuss and Ann Parode Dynes
16/18
Peggy Preuss, Bob Dynes, Peter Preuss and Ann Parode Dynes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron and Ruth Leonardi, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow
17/18
Ron and Ruth Leonardi, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Sheryl Scarano and Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs
18/18
Bob and Sheryl Scarano and Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs  (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Music Society presented its WinterFest Gala, chaired by Rancho Santa Fe resident Susan Hoehn, on March 18 in downtown San Diego. The event included a champagne reception, dinner and an auction at the Westgate Hotel and a sold-out performance by pianist Lang Lang at the Balboa Theatre, as well as a post-concert dessert reception with Lang.

Hoehn said that the La Jolla Music Society “is a fabulous organization that has been bringing world-class music to San Diego for over 50 years. LJMS has no artists of its own, but brings the best artists in the world to perform in San Diego. In 2018 we opened our own performance complex in La Jolla, The Conrad Performing Arts Center, which has 3 venues.” In addition, Hoehn said, “We have a music school in an under-served neighborhood in San Diego where students can receive music instruction and work toward earning their own instruments.”

The Music Society says the gala provides the majority of the financial support needed for its education and community engagement programs. For more information, visit ljms.org/the-conrad/

