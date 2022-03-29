Library Guild of RSF/Warwick’s event features bestselling author
1/35
Karen Tanz, Lucy Anderson, Candace and Lindy Humber (Jon Clark)
2/35
Candace Sears, Teri Jensen (Jon Clark)
3/35
Margo Atkins, Lesley Atkins (Jon Clark)
4/35
Author Rebecca Searle with her new book “One Italian Summer” (Jon Clark)
5/35
Laura Glatthorn, Wendy Johnson (Jon Clark)
6/35
Julie Turner, Kristi Pfister (Jon Clark)
7/35
Sarah Shafer (Literary Guild Exec Dir), Julie Slavinsky (Warwick’s Director of Events), guest author Rebecca Searles, Erin Malone (Literary Agent) (Jon Clark)
8/35
Author Rebecca Searle signs a book for Michelle SajorAuthor Rebecca Searle, Margot Wallace, Kathleen Owen (Jon Clark)
9/35
Kathy Henry, Karen Weseloh (Jon Clark)
10/35
Sarah Shafer (Literary Guild Exec Dir) welcomes guests to the event (Jon Clark)
11/35
Author Rebecca Searle, Margot Wallace, Kathleen Owen (Jon Clark)
12/35
Author Rebecca Searle (seated) signs a book for Joanna Furlong (Jon Clark)
13/35
Kathy Henry, Karen Weseloh (Jon Clark)
14/35
Mary Siegrist, Hazel Bentinck, Nancy Miller, Nancy Brown, Sarah Shafer, Wendy Johnson, Kathy Stumm, Deana Ingalls (Jon Clark)
15/35
Sarah Shafer (Literary Guild Exec Dir), Julie Slavinsky (Warwick’s Director of Events), guest author Rebecca Searles, Erin Malone (Literary Agent) (Jon Clark)
16/35
Christina Macone, Adrienne Falzon (Jon Clark)
17/35
RSF Library Guild President Mary Siegrist summarizes the history of the library guild (Jon Clark)
18/35
Mary Siegrist, Hazel Bentinck, Nancy Miller, Nancy Brown, Sarah Shafer, Wendy Johnson, Kathy Stumm, Deana Ingalls (Jon Clark)
19/35
Carol Rolf, Sarah Sleeper, Mary Koby (Jon Clark)
20/35
Author Rebecca Searle speaks with Margot Wallace and Kathleen Owen (Jon Clark)
21/35
Kim Snyder, Mary Koby (Jon Clark)
22/35
Author Rebecca Searle, Margot Wallace, Kathleen Owen (Jon Clark)
23/35
Christina Patterson, Rebecca Lynn (Jon Clark)
24/35
Candace Humber, Lindy Humber (Jon Clark)
25/35
Hazel Bentinck, Diane Pennock, Julie Turner, Kristi Pfister, Pamela McDevitt (Jon Clark)
26/35
Mary Siegrist, Hazel Bentinck, Nancy Miller, Nancy Brown, Sarah Shafer, Wendy Johnson, Kathy Stumm, Deana Ingalls (Jon Clark)
27/35
Hazel Bentinck, Diane Pennock, Julie Turner, Kristi Pfister, Pamela McDevitt (Jon Clark)
28/35
Joanna Furlong, Melissa Gottfried, Nancy Miller (Jon Clark)
29/35
Pat Stein, Lisa Husher (Jon Clark)
30/35
Julie Turner, Kristi Pfister (Jon Clark)
31/35
Christina Macone, Adrienne Falzon (Jon Clark)
32/35
Author Rebecca Searles (left) is interviewed by her literary agent Erin Malone (Jon Clark)
33/35
Roberta Arzola, author Rebecca Searles, literary agent Erin Malone (Jon Clark)
34/35
Author Rebecca Searles (left) is interviewed by her literary agent Erin Malone (Jon Clark)
35/35
Author Rebecca Searles (left) is interviewed by her literary agent Erin Malone (Jon Clark)
Bestselling author Rebecca Serle spoke in person at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club March 24. The event was hosted by the Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe and Warwick’s. Serle’s latest book, One Italian Summer, is set at the beautiful Hotel Positano in Italy and highlights the bond between mother and daughter. In addition to the author discussion, the event featured a buffet of Italian delights.
Photos by Jon Clark
