Community Concerts of RSF Branden & James performance a hit

David LeSage, Judy Coover, Louis and Jilaine Valerio, Douglas and Stacy Schopinsky
1/30
David Wilson, Jana Green, Nancy Miller, Kathy Stumm
2/30
Dawnelle and John Tanner
3/30
Betsy Neu, Sandra Osborn
4/30
Dawnelle and John Tanner
5/30
Sandy and Art Yayanos, Barbara and Gary Gentzkow
6/30
Kim Dorey, James Barter
7/30
Kathy Osborne, Lee Ann Magliozzi
8/30
Bill and Sue Weber
9/30
Ann Rible, Roger Kuppinger, Diana Van Duzer
10/30
Pam Miller, Mary Liu, Doug Katz, Kathy Jaray
11/30
Guest artists Branden and James
12/30
David Wilson, Jana Green, Nancy Miller, Kathy Stumm
13/30
Kathy McElhinney, Edean Chin, Dick Arendsee, Jenny Freeborn, Vearl Smith, Judy Arendsee
14/30
Ray Terhune, Brad and Lee Bassett, Krista Eilers
15/30
Pam Miller, Mary Liu, Doug Katz, Kathy Jaray
16/30
Guest artists Branden and James
17/30
Betsy Neu, Sandra Osborn
18/30
Steve and Rosie Eckberg
19/30
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann
20/30
Kim Dorey, James Barter
21/30
Steve and Rosie Eckberg
22/30
Al Kern, Laurel LeMarie
23/30
Ann Rible, Roger Kuppinger, Diana Van Duzer
24/30
Al Kern, Laurel LeMarie
25/30
Angela Hitch, Joyce Greco, Liz Boyes, Jan Kern
26/30
Bill and Sue Weber
27/30
Guest artists Branden and James
28/30
Nick Dieterich, Brett Dieterich, Gloria McColl Powell
29/30
Lynda Smith (Branden's mom), Gail Kendall
30/30
Branden & James were the concert artists that performed March 25 for Community Concerts of RSF at the Village Church Fellowship Hall. Their classical crossover concert was a hit with everyone; Branden, with his beautiful tenor voice and also often on piano, and James, accompanying with his virtuoso skills on the cello. James not only accompanied Branden on the cello but delighted the audience also with solo performances on the piano, one favorite being How Great Thou Art. One very clever arrangement for the duo started with Bach, then segued to Elton John, ending with Elvis Presley. Other favorites were unique arrangements of Hotel California, As Time Goes By, melodies from Les Misérables, and ending dramatically with selections from Phantom of the Opera. Michael Evans will perform at the April 7 Community Concerts of RSF event. Visit www.ccrsf.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

