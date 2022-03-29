Community Concerts of RSF Branden & James performance a hit

Branden & James were the concert artists that performed March 25 for Community Concerts of RSF at the Village Church Fellowship Hall. Their classical crossover concert was a hit with everyone; Branden, with his beautiful tenor voice and also often on piano, and James, accompanying with his virtuoso skills on the cello. James not only accompanied Branden on the cello but delighted the audience also with solo performances on the piano, one favorite being How Great Thou Art. One very clever arrangement for the duo started with Bach, then segued to Elton John, ending with Elvis Presley. Other favorites were unique arrangements of Hotel California, As Time Goes By, melodies from Les Misérables, and ending dramatically with selections from Phantom of the Opera. Michael Evans will perform at the April 7 Community Concerts of RSF event. Visit www.ccrsf.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark