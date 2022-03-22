Teens Rise Foundation benefit held at RSF Tennis Club
Event participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Teens Rise Foundation founder Dr. Jennifer Winward, event chair Natalie Daneshmand, Marjan Daneshmand (Robert_McKenzie)
Lynn Saccoliti, Aubri Steele (www.civileapparel.com), Greg Becker (Robert_McKenzie)
Melanie Leverton, Lee Posnock, Jamie MacHutchin (Robert_McKenzie)
Heidi Hess, Dan R. (Robert_McKenzie)
Linda Shelton, Sofia Alsadek, Valerie Robbins (Robert_McKenzie)
Candace and Jim Stuart, Kiran Kennedy (Robert_McKenzie)
Lauren Miholik, event chair Natalie Daneshmand, Ana Boesky, Nicole Rawson (Robert_McKenzie)
Tara Shah, Bob Stefanko, Maree Chung (Robert_McKenzie)
Local youth Natalie Daneshmand and other supporters held a pickleball tournament March 17 at the RSF Tennis Club benefiting the Teens Rise Foundation. This foundation is “dedicated to pursuing education equity and providing underserved youth with academic opportunities,” according to its website. For more information, visit www.teensrise.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
