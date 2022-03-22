Advertisement
Teens Rise Foundation benefit held at RSF Tennis Club

Event participants
Teens Rise Foundation founder Dr. Jennifer Winward, event chair Natalie Daneshmand, Marjan Daneshmand
Lynn Saccoliti, Aubri Steele (www.civileapparel.com), Greg Becker
Melanie Leverton, Lee Posnock, Jamie MacHutchin
Heidi Hess, Dan R.
Linda Shelton, Sofia Alsadek, Valerie Robbins
Candace and Jim Stuart, Kiran Kennedy
Lauren Miholik, event chair Natalie Daneshmand, Ana Boesky, Nicole Rawson
Tara Shah, Bob Stefanko, Maree Chung
Local youth Natalie Daneshmand and other supporters held a pickleball tournament March 17 at the RSF Tennis Club benefiting the Teens Rise Foundation. This foundation is “dedicated to pursuing education equity and providing underserved youth with academic opportunities,” according to its website. For more information, visit www.teensrise.org.

