RSF Rotary Club holds ‘Pick to Give’ event

The RSF Rotary Club held a “Pick to Give” event at the Samuel Bingham House in RSF.

The beautiful Mission/Spanish Revival house was designed by local architect legend Lilian Rice and was posted to the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 5, 1991. Also joining the Rotarians at the orange picking was the local Rotary group for young adults, the Rotaracts, and volunteers from Seeds of Hope.

The oranges are being donated to local food banks to supplement their food distribution with fresh produce.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

