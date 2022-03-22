RSF Golf Club hosts St. Patrick’s Day Party
Susan and Danny Hayes, Kacie McDonogh (Jon Clark)
Jenny Freeborn, Sarah and Brian Webber (Jon Clark)
Kirk and Sheryl Lester (Jon Clark)
Kacie McDonogh, Patrick Hayes (Jon Clark)
The Henderson family (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club March 2022 (Jon Clark)
Edean Chin, Joyce Burn (Jon Clark)
Patrick Hayes, Becky Hayes, Lilou (Jon Clark)
Nancy Anderson, Ann Rible, Karen Wesloh (Jon Clark)
Marla Hess, Joanne Reno, Barbara Adams (Jon Clark)
Bill Johnson, Fran O’Brien Johnson (Jon Clark)
Mike and Cindy Hebert (Jon Clark)
Robin and Cynthia Sides (Jon Clark)
Kim and Steve Higgins (Jon Clark)
RSF Golf Club members gathered March 17 for a festive St. Patrick’s Day Party at the club.
Photos by Jon Clark
