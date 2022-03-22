Advertisement
RSF Education Foundation hosts Mother-Son event

2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe School alumni and their sons: Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose, Duke and Veronique Zabloudil, Monica and Bennett Moreland
6/33
R. Roger Rowe School alumni and their sons: Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose, Duke and Veronique Zabloudil, Monica and Bennett Moreland  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Susan and Rex Treadgold
Susan and Rex Treadgold  (Jon Clark)
Shannon and Killian Branson
Shannon and Killian Branson  (Jon Clark)
Julie and Colin Guillory
Julie and Colin Guillory  (Jon Clark)
Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose
Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose  (Jon Clark)
Bodie and Genee Glazier
Bodie and Genee Glazier  (Jon Clark)
Referee Shervin Nowrooz and event organizer Chenais Siry
Referee Shervin Nowrooz and event organizer Chenais Siry  (Jon Clark)
Debbie Dorsee and David Pacheco
Debbie Dorsee and David Pacheco  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Edna Lash (Co-Chair of RSF Education Foundation) and Alex Lash
18/33
Edna Lash (Co-Chair of RSF Education Foundation) and Alex Lash  (Jon Clark)
R. Roger Rowe School alumni and their sons: Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose, Duke and Veronique Zabloudil, Monica and Bennett Moreland
R. Roger Rowe School alumni and their sons: Kyri and Griffin Van Hoose, Duke and Veronique Zabloudil, Monica and Bennett Moreland  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Sarah and Julian Sacido
Sarah and Julian Sacido  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Reka and David Kiss
Reka and David Kiss  (Jon Clark)
John and Courtney Svajian
John and Courtney Svajian  (Jon Clark)
2022 Mother-Son Kickball games sponsored by the RSF Education Foundation  (Jon Clark)
Loren Vieira and Kate Butler (Co-Chair of RSF Education Foundation)
Loren Vieira and Kate Butler (Co-Chair of RSF Education Foundation)  (Jon Clark)
Holden and Nadelle Kijewski
Holden and Nadelle Kijewski  (Jon Clark)
Bennett and Monica Moreland
Bennett and Monica Moreland  (Jon Clark)
Hudson and Lauren Hill
Hudson and Lauren Hill  (Jon Clark)
Caroline and Liam Dinnen
Caroline and Liam Dinnen  (Jon Clark)
Kali and Henry Kim
Kali and Henry Kim  (Jon Clark)
On March 18 the RSF Education Foundation hosted its first Mother-Son event since 2019 for all R. Roger Rowe School students K-8. The 2022 event was a kickball tournament for mothers, sons and other special family members and friends to participate in friendly games with and against each other. The participants were treated to pizza, salad, and popsicles at the afternoon gathering. The successful event was organized by Chenais Siry.

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

