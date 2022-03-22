RSF Education Foundation hosts Mother-Son event

On March 18 the RSF Education Foundation hosted its first Mother-Son event since 2019 for all R. Roger Rowe School students K-8. The 2022 event was a kickball tournament for mothers, sons and other special family members and friends to participate in friendly games with and against each other. The participants were treated to pizza, salad, and popsicles at the afternoon gathering. The successful event was organized by Chenais Siry.

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $800,000 for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 7% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark