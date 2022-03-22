Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF holds ‘Purim in the Wild West’

Staci and Hali Vanderweil, Lindsay and Ava Baron, David Piskovich
1/28
Staci and Hali Vanderweil, Lindsay and Ava Baron, David Piskovich  (Jon Clark)
Rochel and Rabbi Dovid Smoller
2/28
Rochel and Rabbi Dovid Smoller  (Jon Clark)
The Sagi family
3/28
The Sagi family  (Jon Clark)
Josh and Samantha Juster, Danny and Jessica Schwarz
4/28
Josh and Samantha Juster, Danny and Jessica Schwarz  (Jon Clark)
Liam Lederman, Mona Sobel
5/28
Liam Lederman, Mona Sobel  (Jon Clark)
Max and Rachel Flores
6/28
Max and Rachel Flores  (Jon Clark)
Gemma and Tamara Klein, Isobel Siegel
7/28
Gemma and Tamara Klein, Isobel Siegel  (Jon Clark)
The Sagi family
8/28
The Sagi family  (Jon Clark)
Allie, John, and Benjamin Erickson
9/28
Allie, John, and Benjamin Erickson  (Jon Clark)
Gemma and Tamara Klein, Isobel Siegel
10/28
Gemma and Tamara Klein, Isobel Siegel  (Jon Clark)
Harrison, Elizabeth, and Jack Weinrib
11/28
Harrison, Elizabeth, and Jack Weinrib  (Jon Clark)
Antony and Mimi Novom
12/28
Antony and Mimi Novom  (Jon Clark)
Randi Wax, Rabbi Levi Raskin
13/28
Randi Wax, Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Lynn and Elliott Tarson, Rabbi Levi Raskin
14/28
Lynn and Elliott Tarson, Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Leigh and Zach Gelbart
15/28
Leigh and Zach Gelbart  (Jon Clark)
Max and Rachel Flores
16/28
Max and Rachel Flores  (Jon Clark)
David Wax, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Sacha Litman
17/28
David Wax, Rabbi Levi Raskin, Sacha Litman  (Jon Clark)
Lisa and Ezra Schreiber
18/28
Lisa and Ezra Schreiber  (Jon Clark)
Rita Rader, Devorah Raskin, Roberta Feinberg
19/28
Rita Rader, Devorah Raskin, Roberta Feinberg  (Jon Clark)
Wild West Performer Judy Taylor
20/28
Wild West Performer Judy Taylor  (Jon Clark)
2022 Purim Celebration
21/28
2022 Purim Celebration  (Jon Clark)
Rabbi Levi Raskin
22/28
Rabbi Levi Raskin  (Jon Clark)
Devorah Raskin, Roberta Feinberg
23/28
Devorah Raskin, Roberta Feinberg  (Jon Clark)
Logan Juster rides the mechanial bull
24/28
Logan Juster rides the mechanial bull  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Walter, Papa Doug Manchester, Samantha Walter
25/28
Lisa Walter, Papa Doug Manchester, Samantha Walter  (Jon Clark)
Chaya and Doba Raskin
26/28
Chaya and Doba Raskin  (Jon Clark)
The Harmony Grove Band
27/28
The Harmony Grove Band  (Jon Clark)
Leigh and Zach Gelbart
28/28
Leigh and Zach Gelbart  (Jon Clark)
Share

“Purim in the Wild West” took place March 17 at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse. The event was open to the RSF greater community and coordinated by Rabbi Levi and Devorah Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF, with a mission to bring the joy of Judaism to all they encounter. “What better way than to celebrate as one family, together!” Raskin said in a news release. “The miracle of Purim took place through the unity and kindness of the Jewish community back in the days of old. When the evil Haman schemed a plan to destroy the nation, Esther and Mordechai knew the only way to defeat him and overcome the decree was through acts of goodness, kindness and unity.”

Hundreds of guests gathered at the event to celebrate the day in costume and cheer. Multigenerational families gathered to hear the ancient scroll being read, as cowbells were used to sound out the name of Haman.

Guests were treated to live country music, gourmet Kosher western cuisine, including burgers bar station, pulled beef, sausages, fries, an array of flavors of Hamantashen and more. Children enjoyed riding ponies, a mechanical bull, jumping on a bounce house, face paint, and learning laso tricks from cowgirl Judy, as well as purim crafts. A magnificent time was had by all participants. Many thanks to the Chabad Jewish Center of RSF and the Fairbanks Ranch host committee, led by Sacha Litman and local sponsors, for making this event possible.

To learn more about RSF Jewish holiday events and year-round programming, visit JewishRSF.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement