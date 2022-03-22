Chabad Jewish Center of RSF holds ‘Purim in the Wild West’

“Purim in the Wild West” took place March 17 at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse. The event was open to the RSF greater community and coordinated by Rabbi Levi and Devorah Raskin of Chabad Jewish Center of RSF, with a mission to bring the joy of Judaism to all they encounter. “What better way than to celebrate as one family, together!” Raskin said in a news release. “The miracle of Purim took place through the unity and kindness of the Jewish community back in the days of old. When the evil Haman schemed a plan to destroy the nation, Esther and Mordechai knew the only way to defeat him and overcome the decree was through acts of goodness, kindness and unity.”

Hundreds of guests gathered at the event to celebrate the day in costume and cheer. Multigenerational families gathered to hear the ancient scroll being read, as cowbells were used to sound out the name of Haman.

Guests were treated to live country music, gourmet Kosher western cuisine, including burgers bar station, pulled beef, sausages, fries, an array of flavors of Hamantashen and more. Children enjoyed riding ponies, a mechanical bull, jumping on a bounce house, face paint, and learning laso tricks from cowgirl Judy, as well as purim crafts. A magnificent time was had by all participants. Many thanks to the Chabad Jewish Center of RSF and the Fairbanks Ranch host committee, led by Sacha Litman and local sponsors, for making this event possible.

To learn more about RSF Jewish holiday events and year-round programming, visit JewishRSF.com.

Photos by Jon Clark