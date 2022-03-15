Advertisement
Book launch celebration held for ‘ANEW Creation’ by Mitchell Thorp Foundation’s Beth Thorp

Charlene Walker, Dawn Simons
18/50
Charlene Walker, Dawn Simons  (Jon Clark)
Jean Silverwood, Michelle Harrin, Barbara Alleway, Susan Stein
24/50
Jean Silverwood, Michelle Harrin, Barbara Alleway, Susan Stein  (Jon Clark)
Jessica and Kenny Wood
25/50
Jessica and Kenny Wood  (Jon Clark)
Brian Croxen, Beth Thorp, Jocelyn Croxen, Tracy Croxen
32/50
Brian Croxen, Beth Thorp, Jocelyn Croxen, Tracy Croxen  (Jon Clark)
George and Sherryl Jackson
35/50
George and Sherryl Jackson  (Jon Clark)
“ANEW Creation” book launch celebration took place March 13 at 2051 Cucina Italiana in Carlsbad.

The event was held to honor the launch of local resident Beth Thorp’s new book “ANEW Creation, Finding Meaning in the Midst of Tragedy.”

Beth and Brad Thorp’s son, Mitchell, was diagnosed with a critical illness at age 13. Mitchell courageously fought for five years, but ultimately lost his battle with an undiagnosed illness.

As indicated by the book’s subtitle, “Finding Meaning in the Midst of Tragedy,” Beth Thorp recounts the family’s experiences raising Mitchell and their younger son Matthew; caring for Mitchell as he steadily grew worse; and going through the trauma of his death.

“ANEW Creation” is also about the power of faith and how it led to the creation of a foundation in Mitchell’s name that has proven highly successful in assisting children with devastating illnesses and their families. The e-book is available now and Morgan James, a major New York-based publishing house, is scheduled to have print copies in bookstores in June. Proceeds from sales will go to the Mitchell Thorp Foundation.

Information on the book and how to purchase it can be found at anewcreation.org, while information on the foundation is at mitchellthorp.org. For a story on the Thorp family and the book (“Local woman authors book on overcoming family tragedy”), go to delmartimes.net (Arts category).

Photos by Jon Clark

