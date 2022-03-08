RSF Little League 2022 Opening Day
1/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
2/108
Majors division Twins (Jon Clark)
3/108
Division A Athletics (Jon Clark)
4/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
5/108
Division A Dodgers (Jon Clark)
6/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
7/108
Division AA Angels (Jon Clark)
8/108
T-Ball Giants (Jon Clark)
9/108
Division AA Giants (Jon Clark)
10/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
11/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)
12/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
13/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)
14/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
15/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
16/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left) (Jon Clark)
17/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
18/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
19/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
20/108
Division AA Angels (Jon Clark)
21/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
22/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
23/108
Josh Sherman introduces guest speaker Marc Sweeney, a former MLB player (Jon Clark)
24/108
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)
25/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
26/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
27/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
28/108
Division AAA Rays (Jon Clark)
29/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
30/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
31/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
32/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
33/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
34/108
Division AA Angels (Jon Clark)
35/108
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)
36/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
37/108
Division A Athletics (Jon Clark)
38/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
39/108
Josh Sherman introduces guest speaker Marc Sweeney, a former MLB player (Jon Clark)
40/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)
41/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
42/108
T-Ball Giants (Jon Clark)
43/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
44/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
45/108
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)
46/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
47/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
48/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)
49/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)
50/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
51/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
52/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)
53/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
54/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (Jon Clark)
55/108
Division AA Angels (Jon Clark)
56/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
57/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
58/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left) (Jon Clark)
59/108
Division A Astros (Jon Clark)
60/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
61/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
62/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
63/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)
64/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
65/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
66/108
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)
67/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
68/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
69/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)
70/108
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem (Jon Clark)
71/108
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)
72/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (Jon Clark)
73/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
74/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)
75/108
Division A Dodgers (Jon Clark)
76/108
T-Ball Giants (Jon Clark)
77/108
Division A Astros (Jon Clark)
78/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
79/108
Division A Dodgers (Jon Clark)
80/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
81/108
Majors division Twins (Jon Clark)
82/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
83/108
Division AA Angels (Jon Clark)
84/108
Division A Astros (Jon Clark)
85/108
Division AAA Rays (Jon Clark)
86/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
87/108
cm-rsfllopndy-2203-032.jpg (Jon Clark)
88/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
89/108
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)
90/108
Majors division Twins (Jon Clark)
91/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)
92/108
Division A Dodgers (Jon Clark)
93/108
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)
94/108
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)
95/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)
96/108
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022 (Jon Clark)
97/108
Division AAA Rays (Jon Clark)
98/108
Division A Dodgers (Jon Clark)
99/108
Division AAA Padres (Jon Clark)
100/108
Division A Athletics (Jon Clark)
101/108
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney (Jon Clark)
102/108
Majors division Dodgers (Jon Clark)
103/108
T-Ball Red Sox (Jon Clark)
104/108
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)
105/108
Division AAA Padres (Jon Clark)
106/108
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)
107/108
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)
108/108
cm-rsfllopndy-2203-032.jpg (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Opening Day for Rancho Santa Fe Little League took place March 5 at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field. Former Major League baseball player Mark Sweeney spoke at the event about his baseball career. Little League players and their families also had the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, bouncy houses, a home run derby, and more. For more on RSF Little League, visit www.rsfll.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.