RSF Little League 2022 Opening Day

The 2022 Opening Day for Rancho Santa Fe Little League took place March 5 at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field. Former Major League baseball player Mark Sweeney spoke at the event about his baseball career. Little League players and their families also had the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, bouncy houses, a home run derby, and more. For more on RSF Little League, visit www.rsfll.com .

Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)

Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (Jon Clark)

Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left) (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left) (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players (Jon Clark)

RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies (Jon Clark)

Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch (Jon Clark)

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.