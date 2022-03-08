Advertisement
RSF Little League 2022 Opening Day

RSF Little League Opening Day 2022
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Twins  (Jon Clark)
Division A Athletics  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Division A Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Angels  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Giants  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Giants  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left)  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Angels  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
Josh Sherman introduces guest speaker Marc Sweeney, a former MLB player  (Jon Clark)
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Rays  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Angels  (Jon Clark)
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
Division A Athletics  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Josh Sherman introduces guest speaker Marc Sweeney, a former MLB player  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Giants  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Angels  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose (left)  (Jon Clark)
Division A Astros  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch  (Jon Clark)
Kayla Crecion sings the National Anthem  (Jon Clark)
Hughes and Josh Sherman, Pete and Adam Crecion, Loren Vieira  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham (far right) presents a thank you gift to former RSFLL President Marc Van Hoose  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies  (Jon Clark)
Division A Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Giants  (Jon Clark)
Division A Astros  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
Division A Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Twins  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Division AA Angels  (Jon Clark)
Division A Astros  (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Rays  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Twins  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney tosses out the first pitch  (Jon Clark)
Division A Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL players form a tunnel to welcome the newest T-Ball players  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham welcomes families to the opening day ceremonies  (Jon Clark)
RSF Little League Opening Day 2022  (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Rays  (Jon Clark)
Division A Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Padres  (Jon Clark)
Division A Athletics  (Jon Clark)
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney
Gunner Quisling, Marc Sweeney, Gavin Sweeney  (Jon Clark)
Majors division Dodgers  (Jon Clark)
T-Ball Red Sox  (Jon Clark)
RSFLL President Bob Willingham and 3 majors players read the Little League Pledge  (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Padres  (Jon Clark)
Former MLB player Marc Sweeney encourages the players to cherish the relationships they will make in Little League  (Jon Clark)
Tim O’Donovan welcomes players and families to the 2022 RSF Little League Opening Day  (Jon Clark)
The 2022 Opening Day for Rancho Santa Fe Little League took place March 5 at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field. Former Major League baseball player Mark Sweeney spoke at the event about his baseball career. Little League players and their families also had the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, bouncy houses, a home run derby, and more. For more on RSF Little League, visit www.rsfll.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

