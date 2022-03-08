NCL San Diego del Norte Senior Recognition celebrates the graduating Class of 2022

By Dr. Ugne Roper, NCL San Diego del Norte chapter patroness

It may have been a rainy and windy evening in San Diego March 5, but inside the Grand Ballroom of the Park Hyatt Aviara there was a warm and inviting glow as the San Diego del Norte chapter of National Charity League, Inc (NCL) held its annual Senior Recognition Ceremony. The special event honored 22 exceptional young women known as Ticktockers within the NCL organization. Dressed in traditional white gowns these young ladies were celebrated for completing NCL’s six-year core program focusing on community service, cultural appreciation, and leadership/personal development. Family and friends gathered to celebrate the Class of 2022 Ticktockers graduating from various schools throughout San Diego, including The Bishop’s School, Canyon Crest Academy, Cathedral Catholic High School, Santa Fe Christian School and Torrey Pines High School.

Guests joyfully gathered in the foyer, many not having been to a social gathering since the pandemic began two years ago. On entering, they were surrounded by large photographic tributes to each Ticktocker and were invited to leave personal messages for the graduating seniors in beautiful memory books. Once in the Grand Ballroom, decorated with elegant floral centerpieces made by NCL Sustainers Moni and Chloe Boyd, the San Diego del Norte Chapter President Margaret Griffitts welcomed the audience and highlighted the cumulative 6,630 hours of volunteer service time the graduating class had contributed to the local community. Griffitts recognized the Class of 2022 Ticktockers and encouraged them to “Be bold, be courageous, be your best!”.

The evening’s Master of Ceremonies and past chapter President Kim Baglio individually introduced each of the senior Ticktockers, highlighting their academic, athletic, personal and philanthropic accomplishments. The graduates were accompanied on stage by their mothers, known as “Patronesses” in the NCL organization. Previously recorded audio files played endearing messages from the girls to their mothers thanking them for their support and inspiration during their six years serving together in NCL. Three Ticktocker/Patroness pairs, including Megan and Amanda Clardy, Taylor and Nicole Eagan, and Grace and Jamie Kotsay, were awarded the Mother/Daughter Award for performing 25 on-site volunteer hours of service together during this last year. Additionally, Ticktocker Madeline Casey was awarded the Lexi Dale Senior Service Award for the most individual philanthropic hours, 270, served during her six-year NCL term. Casey stated “I feel so honored to receive this award and so thankful to NCL for giving me the opportunity to impact the lives of those in need. I will forever cherish the memories I made volunteering with my mom over these last six years.”

The evening also highlighted the Class of 2022 Senior Project which was the laundry room renovation at Father Joe’s Villages at Saint Vincent de Paul. Every graduating class is required to complete a Senior Project which is led, planned and executed by the senior Ticktockers. The San Diego del Norte Chapter was proud to recognize Abigail Beamer, Claire Bickett, Madeline Casey, Maddison Cayer, Megan Clardy, Morgan Day, Taylor Eagan, Anna Fazio, Kelsey Finley, Addison Flanagan, Hannah Flannery, Georgia Kimmel, Grace Kotsay, Lauren MacDonald, Abigail McQuaid, Lila Miller, Morgan Mims, Taylor Olson, Emersen Rider, Amelia Scherer, Delaney Schmitz, and Anna Travasos for completing the six-year program. There is no doubt that the Class of 2022 Ticktockers will continue to be compassionate members of society and confident leaders, positively impacting the world around them, wherever they may be.

National Charity League is an organization founded in Los Angeles in 1925 with mother/daughter teams assembling food baskets with the support of the American Red Cross. In 1947, the groups became unified as National Charity League and the program was expanded beyond philanthropic work to include educational and cultural activities. The San Diego del Norte Chapter continues the long tradition of strengthening the mother-daughter bond while improving local communities via hands-on volunteerism. The San Diego del Norte Chapter partners with the following philanthropies: American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Blind Community Center of San Diego, Bridge of Hope, Casa Aldea, Family Recovery Center, Father Joe’s Villages, Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers Inc., Hand Up Youth Food Pantry, Helen Bernardy Center For Medically Fragile Children, Helen Woodward Animal Center, I Love a Clean San Diego, MCAS Camp Pendleton, Meals on Wheels, Mended Little Hearts, Miracle League of San Diego, Nature Collective, Naval Medical Center, Old Globe Theater, Pedal The Cause, Rancho Coastal Humane Society, Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center, San Diego Public Libraries, San Pasqual Academy, Scripps Health Foundation, Social Service League of La Jolla, Kindness Campaign, United Cerebral Palsy, Voices for Children, WE CAN Food Drive, Words Alive, and San Diego Refugee Tutoring.

The Mission of NCL and the San Diego del Norte chapter is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to the programming pillars of philanthropy, culture and leadership. The Core values of the chapter include strengthening the mother-daughter bond, empowering women with the skills and confidence to mentor and lead, inspiring a legacy of social awareness and compassion, providing depth of support in local communities, honoring a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, modeling integrity, graciousness, and excellence. For more information on this chapter, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/sandiegodelnorte/