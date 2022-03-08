Advertisement
‘Frostbitten’ poets in Rancho Santa Fe

Professor Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Director, Professor of English at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, poet, and literary critic )
1/30
Professor Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Director, Professor of English at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, poet, and literary critic )  (Jon Clark)
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Anthony Chadwell, Jennifer Hurley
Guest speakers: local author Jim Hurley, Ron Salisbury (San Diego Poet Laureate), and Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Director)
Sara Shafer (RSF Library Guild Exec Dir) and Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Dir)
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Ron Salisbury (San Diego Poet Laureate)
Robert and Sandra Wintringer
Professor Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Director, Professor of English at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania, poet, and literary critic )
Ron Salisbury (San Diego Poet Laureate)
Coca Hummel, Susan and Craig Evanco, Jennifer Hurley
Ron Salisbury (San Diego Poet Laureate)
Sara Shafer (RSF Library Guild Exec Dir) welcomes guests to the event
Mary and Alan Schulman
Sara Shafer (RSF Library Guild Exec Dir) and Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Dir)
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Guest speakers: local author Jim Hurley, Ron Salisbury (San Diego Poet Laureate), and Robert Bernard Hass (The Robert Frost Society Exec Director)
Sara Shafer (RSF Library Guild Exec Dir) welcomes guests to the event
Mary and Alan Schulman
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Judy and Henry Hague
Local author Jim Hurley speaks about his new book "A Westbound Sun"
Coca Hummel, Susan and Craig Evanco, Jennifer Hurley
Cole, Leslie, and Gregg Houck
Lynne Barker, Sue Schaar
Lynne Barker, Sue Schaar
Robert and Sandra Wintringer
Dave Devernoe, Karl Von Schlieder
Cameron Vessey, Holly Jones, Michelle Wisnia, Janice Norman
It was the perfect winter night to celebrate poetry at the Rancho Santa Fe Library. On March 7, The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe featured three devotees of Pulitzer-prize-winning poet Robert Frost, on what, coincidentally, was the 100th anniversary of Frost’s most famous poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Local author Jim Hurley shared works from his book, A Westbound Sun, including remembrances of his decades-ago interactions with Frost, when he was a student and starstruck by the literary luminary. Robert Frost Society Director Robert Hass spoke about poetry as an art form that “heals us and stabilizes us,” and read aloud two Frost poems. And San Diego’s first-ever poet laureate, Ron Salisbury, shared his own poetry and his reverence for Frost. Each man credits Frost as an early and lasting inspiration for his life’s work. The library was packed for this special event, the first in-person author talk since the pandemic began.

Photos by Jon Clark

