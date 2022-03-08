‘Frostbitten’ poets in Rancho Santa Fe

It was the perfect winter night to celebrate poetry at the Rancho Santa Fe Library. On March 7, The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe featured three devotees of Pulitzer-prize-winning poet Robert Frost, on what, coincidentally, was the 100th anniversary of Frost’s most famous poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Local author Jim Hurley shared works from his book, A Westbound Sun, including remembrances of his decades-ago interactions with Frost, when he was a student and starstruck by the literary luminary. Robert Frost Society Director Robert Hass spoke about poetry as an art form that “heals us and stabilizes us,” and read aloud two Frost poems. And San Diego’s first-ever poet laureate, Ron Salisbury, shared his own poetry and his reverence for Frost. Each man credits Frost as an early and lasting inspiration for his life’s work. The library was packed for this special event, the first in-person author talk since the pandemic began.

Photos by Jon Clark